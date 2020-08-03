Power Rankings: PGA Championship

WILD CARD



Collin Morikawa … Nothing like making your PGA Championship debut within a short drive of your college stomping grounds the year after graduation; oh, and as a two-time PGA TOUR winner with only one missed cut in 26 starts as a professional and slotted sixth in the FedExCup in your first full season. The former Cal-Berkeley standout has the game and he has the comportment. All he's missing is the experience. It's just that that hasn't mattered.

CHALLENGERS



Each of the 24 slotted here demand attention, but all fall short of cracking the Power Rankings. It's through no indictment of any, but each lacks a punch that those above present right now.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - former champion; ^ - debutant; 2015 WGC-Match Play finish)

Charl Schwartzel (T9)

*Tiger Woods

Abraham Ancer

Tony Finau

Ryan Palmer (T52)

Chez Reavie

*Phil Mickelson

Ian Poulter (T34)

^Viktor Hovland

Adam Scott (T52)

Billy Horschel (T17)

Shane Lowry (T34)

Matt Kuchar (T34)

Jordan Spieth (T17)

Sergio Garcia (T34)

Patrick Reed (T17)

Kevin Kisner

Harris English (T17)

Louis Oosthuizen (T5)

^Matthew Wolff

Kevin Streelman

Justin Rose (T17)

Henrik Stenson (T34)

*Martin Kaymer (T34)

SLEEPERS

The customary definition for this weekly category is tossed aside for a week in favor of full relativity to the field. Always an eclectic bunch, this grouping of 16 doesn't disappoint. It's loaded with youth, upstarts, dandy course fits and a 2020 Ryder Cup captain.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (^ - debutant; 2015 WGC-Match Play finish)

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Corey Conners

Joost Luiten (T17)

Adam Hadwin

Brendan Steele

Adam Long

^Doc Redman

Lucas Herbert

Joaquin Niemann

Cameron Champ

J.T. Poston

Dylan Frittelli

Steve Stricker

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Ryo Ishikawa

QUESTION MARKS

Seventy-five in the field of 156 are segregated into the two subcategories below. Placement is relative fit, form and other variables.

ARROW UP

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - former champion; ^ - debutant; 2015 WGC-Match Play finish)

Richy Werenski

Marc Leishman (T9)

Tom Lewis

^Matthias Schwab

Erik van Rooyen

Michael Thompson

Joel Dahmen

Lucas Glover

Danny Willett (3rd)

^Talor Gooch

^Scottie Scheffler

^Mark Hubbard

*Keegan Bradley (T52)

Troy Merritt

Cameron Tringale

Luke List

^Chan Kim

Emiliano Grillo

^Lanto Griffin

Si Woo Kim

^Christiaan Bezuidenhout

^Sepp Straka

Kurt Kitayama

^Robert MacIntyre

^Joohyung Kim

Shaun Norris

Zach Johnson (T17)

^Benjamin Hebert

Matt Jones (T34)

^Marcus Kinhult

Russell Henley (T34)

^Tyler Duncan

^Xinjun Zhang

ARROW DOWN

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - former champion; ^ - debutant; 2015 WGC-Match Play finish)

Byeong Hun An

Jim Furyk (4th)

Paul Casey (T5)

Graeme McDowell (T52)

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Brian Harman

Brandt Snedeker (T52)

^Denny McCarthy

Bernd Wiesberger (T34)

Jason Kokrak

Bubba Watson (T17)

^Carlos Ortiz

Scott Piercy

Nick Taylor

Sungjae Im

Bud Cauley

Brian Stuard

Cameron Smith

^Sebastián Muñoz

Keith Mitchell

*Jimmy Walker (T52)

Sung Kang

^Victor Perez

Vaughn Taylor

Hao Tong Li

Andrew Landry

Harold Varner III

^Wyndham Clark

Jorge Campillo

^Tom Hoge

Rory Sabbatini

Jazz Janewattananond

C.T. Pan

Danny Lee

*Jason Dufner

*Davis Love III

Andrew Putnam

*Rich Beem

^Nate Lashley

Jim Herman

*Shaun Micheel

^Ken Tanigawa

PGA PROFESSIONALS

On June 29, the rescheduled PGA Professional National Championship (for July 19-22) was canceled. So, the 20 exemptions in the PGA Championship reserved for the top finishers in that annual competition were awarded to the top 20 in the 2019 PGA Professional Player of the Year standings. Among the notables, former PGA TOUR member and 60-year-old Jeff Hart is making his debut. Jeff "J.R." Roth is making his first appearance since his fifth 16 years ago. He made his debut in 1988. The 62-year-old has won a record-tying 17 Michigan majors.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (% - former PGA TOUR member; # of prior appearances in parentheses)

Ryan Vermeer (3)

%Jason Caron (1)

%Bob Sowards (10)

Rob Labritz (6)

Ben Cook (1)

Shawn Warren (1)

Danny Balin (6)

Justin Bertsch (1)

David Muttitt (4)

John O'Leary (2)

Alex Beach (2)

Michael Auterson (0)

Zach J. Johnson (1)

Marty Jertson (4)

Judd Gibb (0)

Rod Perry (6)

Rich Berberian, Jr. (4)

Alex Knoll (0)

%Jeff Hart (0)

Jeff Roth (5)

NOTE: John Daly, Branden Grace, Padraig Harrington, J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Moore, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Pieters, Vijay Singh, Paul Waring, Lee Westwood and Y.E. Yang qualified but will not compete.

Unlike the guided walks for the Presidents Cup and the Match Play, the traditional routing of TPC Harding Park will be used for the PGA Championship. It'll also play to a par of 70 with two par fives for the first time since the 2005 WGC was contested. It was a par 71 for all events in the interim.

Despite the reduction of par since its last time on center stage, TPC Harding Park is 107 yards longer. It now tips at 7,234 yards. The par-4 seventh and 16th holes are drivable – although that phrase never has been more relative on some seemingly non-drivable par 4s – and the par-4 ninth and 12th holes are converted par 5s.

Lake Merced comes into view on the 13th green over which The Olympic Club can be seen. Most recently, that's where Webb Simpson captured victory at the U.S. Open in 2012. From the 14th tee all the way to the house, water helps frame TPC Harding Park on the left. In part because of the beauty along the perimeter of the property, the inward side features the most interesting holes. Among them are the scorable par-5 10th and the 171-yard 17th, the shortest par 3 on the course.

Without spectators on site, the variety of distinctive tall trees enhance the visceral experience, not that pinched fairways framed by rough as high as four inches and reasonably sized elevated greens won't require most of the attention. Bentgrass greens are naturally groomed to be slick. That'll be more evident later in every round with sunshine overhead.

Because TPC Harding Park is situated within a mile of the Pacific Ocean, a morning marine layer always is a possibility. Sunny and dry conditions are forecast throughout the tournament. The not-so-insignificant invisible challenge will be prevailing winds out of the southwest. Trousers will be flapping at times – joggers, not so much – while daytime highs in the mid-60s will help govern distance off the tee and on approach.

The winner of the Wanamaker Trophy likely will have contended for the lead in fairways hit, scrambling and bogey avoidance. Because of the penalty for missing fairways, greens-in-regulation percentages will take a hit, so he may need to slot inside only the top 20 or so.

Once determined, the champion will earn 600 FedExCup points, a five-year PGA TOUR membership exemption, a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, five-year exemptions into the other three majors and THE PLAYERS Championship, and $2.7 million of the $15-million prize fund, a record in the history of professional golf.

It'd be disingenuous to think that Jordan Spieth doesn't care about those spoils, but his brass ring is the last leg of the career grand slam. This will be his fourth attempt. His pursuit will be followed by Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open and Rory McIlroy at the Masters, both of whom are missing those pieces to their own career grand slams.