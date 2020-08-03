-
-
Power Rankings: PGA Championship
-
-
August 03, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas is one to watch this week at the PGA Championship. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Grateful Dead didn't release an album about 2020, but the band from the Bay Area might as well have. Indeed, it's been a long, strange trip.
The four majors are the cornerstones on the golf calendar, but the pandemic has whittled the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season to one, this week's PGA Championship. It's the 102nd edition. Coincidentally, it's the major to which you already associate a radical adjustment in recent memory.
Long the anchor of the majors through 2018, it moved to May in 2019 as part of wholesale changes that repositioned THE PLAYERS Championship to its old spot in March and a shift of the FedExCup Playoffs up a month and into August. Consideration for the quadrennial Olympics over time also factored.
RELATED: The First Look | Inside the Field
Then 2020 was dropped on the world. Despite what that numerical value could suggest, there's been nothing perfect about the vision for the near future. Yet, it keeps truckin' on with this much as clear: the PGA of America is poised to present the tournament at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
TPC Harding Park last hosted the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2015. Forty in this week's field competed that week. Before that and a trio of Charles Schwab Cup Championships, the Presidents Cup was contested in 2009. Before that, the then-WGC-American Express Championship in 2005. And before that, TPC Harding Park was a parking lot for the 1998 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club across Lake Merced. Seriously. That also was the last year that the PGA Championship was held on the West Coast (Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington).
Each of the 156 entrants is slotted below. Thirty are first-time participants. The traditional component of the Power Rankings slots 20. Brief explanations for each category beneath it are provided. Scroll past all of them for details of the host course, what should be required to prevail and more.
POWER RANKINGS: PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Matt WallaceShowing glimpses. His game on approach as well as around and on the greens at Muirfield Village yielded a T4 at Memorial. Rushes to this stage, too, with a T19 and a T3 in his prior PGAs.Showing glimpses. His game on approach as well as around and on the greens at Muirfield Village yielded a T4 at Memorial. Rushes to this stage, too, with a T19 and a T3 in his prior PGAs. 19 Hideki MatsuyamaAs long as he's lurking, he's dangerous. All three of his cuts made in five starts since play resumed were top 25s. Ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.As long as he's lurking, he's dangerous. All three of his cuts made in five starts since play resumed were top 25s. Ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 18 Kevin NaAlmost always thrives on accuracy off the tee, second-to-none confidence with the putter, experience, guile and grit. Top 10s in two of last four starts, and always an injury concern.Almost always thrives on accuracy off the tee, second-to-none confidence with the putter, experience, guile and grit. Top 10s in two of last four starts, and always an injury concern. 17 Rory McIlroyHe's not the defending champion, but he is the last to emerge with victory in a sanctioned competition at TPC Harding Park. The 2015 Match Play winner still has only one top 10 in the restart.He's not the defending champion, but he is the last to emerge with victory in a sanctioned competition at TPC Harding Park. The 2015 Match Play winner still has only one top 10 in the restart. 16 Rickie FowlerRegressed to a T15 at the WGC-St. Jude, but it was the latest sign that he's nearly all the way there with his swing modifications. Three top 25s in six starts since play resumed.Regressed to a T15 at the WGC-St. Jude, but it was the latest sign that he's nearly all the way there with his swing modifications. Three top 25s in six starts since play resumed. 15 Brendon ToddThe good: The fairway-splitter and lights-out putter is built for this par 70. The bad: He turned 54-hole leads at the Travelers and WGC-St. Jude into a T11 and T15, respectively.The good: The fairway-splitter and lights-out putter is built for this par 70. The bad: He turned 54-hole leads at the Travelers and WGC-St. Jude into a T11 and T15, respectively. 14 Tommy FleetwoodNow that he has six rounds of competition under his belt post-hiatus, he's officially warm. Closed out a herky-jerky T35 in Memphis with a 65. Placed T5 at the 2015 Match Play.Now that he has six rounds of competition under his belt post-hiatus, he's officially warm. Closed out a herky-jerky T35 in Memphis with a 65. Placed T5 at the 2015 Match Play. 13 Dustin JohnsonIf his back still was a bother at the WGC-St. Jude, it didn't show en route to a quartet of sub-70s and a T12. Finished third in distance of all drives, T7 in greens in regulation.If his back still was a bother at the WGC-St. Jude, it didn't show en route to a quartet of sub-70s and a T12. Finished third in distance of all drives, T7 in greens in regulation. 12 Gary WoodlandNo stranger to winning a recent major on the California coastline (2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach) and familiar with how to navigate TPC Harding Park (2015 Match Play runner-up).No stranger to winning a recent major on the California coastline (2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach) and familiar with how to navigate TPC Harding Park (2015 Match Play runner-up). 11 Daniel BergerZero surprise that he shared runner-up honors at TPC Southwind, but it also extends a trajectory that includes a win, the T2, a T3, a T4 a T5 and a T9 in his last seven starts.Zero surprise that he shared runner-up honors at TPC Southwind, but it also extends a trajectory that includes a win, the T2, a T3, a T4 a T5 and a T9 in his last seven starts. 10 Patrick CantlayScored 13 strokes lower on his second 36 holes at TPC Southwind than what he totaled on his first 36. The balance was a T35. It's also the better order in advance of the major.Scored 13 strokes lower on his second 36 holes at TPC Southwind than what he totaled on his first 36. The balance was a T35. It's also the better order in advance of the major. 9 Xander SchauffeleMarks the spot on all of the boxes. He's a break here or there from his first victory in a major. Trending in the right direction. Top 20s in last four starts, including a T6 at TPC Southwind.Marks the spot on all of the boxes. He's a break here or there from his first victory in a major. Trending in the right direction. Top 20s in last four starts, including a T6 at TPC Southwind. 8 Jason DayFrom staying in his RV on his driveway in Ohio to making his split with Collin Swatton official, Day has adapted and rediscovered his top-shelf form. T7-T4-T6 in his last three starts.From staying in his RV on his driveway in Ohio to making his split with Collin Swatton official, Day has adapted and rediscovered his top-shelf form. T7-T4-T6 in his last three starts. 7 Matthew FitzpatrickAfter a third at Memorial and a T6 at the FedEx St. Jude, he can taste a PGA TOUR trophy. Second on the circuit in Strokes Gained: Putting after leading the WGC in the stat.After a third at Memorial and a T6 at the FedEx St. Jude, he can taste a PGA TOUR trophy. Second on the circuit in Strokes Gained: Putting after leading the WGC in the stat. 6 Tyrrell HattonSo efficient. Top 25 in GIR, proximity, Strokes Gained; Tee-to-Green, Strokes Gained: Putting, bogey avoidance, adjusted scoring and par-3, par-4 and par-5 scoring. Four top sixes in 2020.So efficient. Top 25 in GIR, proximity, Strokes Gained; Tee-to-Green, Strokes Gained: Putting, bogey avoidance, adjusted scoring and par-3, par-4 and par-5 scoring. Four top sixes in 2020. 5 Jon RahmAfter only one week at No. 1 in the world, he won't stay on the mat for long. Similar to how he closed out the Workday with a field-low 64, he battled in Memphis (T52) with a Sunday 66.After only one week at No. 1 in the world, he won't stay on the mat for long. Similar to how he closed out the Workday with a field-low 64, he battled in Memphis (T52) with a Sunday 66. 4 Bryson DeChambeauVery well could drive the green on the par-4 first, but TPC Harding Park will require mastery in course management. To prevail, he'll need to control the intangibles more than usual.Very well could drive the green on the par-4 first, but TPC Harding Park will require mastery in course management. To prevail, he'll need to control the intangibles more than usual. 3 Brooks KoepkaO ye of little faith, so said his game at TPC Southwind en route to a T2. Led the field in GIR and par-3 scoring. The two-time defending champ wanted to be peaking; well, he's peaking.O ye of little faith, so said his game at TPC Southwind en route to a T2. Led the field in GIR and par-3 scoring. The two-time defending champ wanted to be peaking; well, he's peaking. 2 Webb SimpsonThe 2012 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club within view should feel right at home in these climes. Now post-anchoring ban, he's more consistently strong throughout his bag than ever.The 2012 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club within view should feel right at home in these climes. Now post-anchoring ban, he's more consistently strong throughout his bag than ever. 1 Justin ThomasSave a couple of squirrelly drives late, his tee-to-green game at TPC Southwind was on point en route to the three-shot win. This season's only three-time winner is No. 1 in the world again.Save a couple of squirrelly drives late, his tee-to-green game at TPC Southwind was on point en route to the three-shot win. This season's only three-time winner is No. 1 in the world again.
WILD CARD
Collin Morikawa … Nothing like making your PGA Championship debut within a short drive of your college stomping grounds the year after graduation; oh, and as a two-time PGA TOUR winner with only one missed cut in 26 starts as a professional and slotted sixth in the FedExCup in your first full season. The former Cal-Berkeley standout has the game and he has the comportment. All he's missing is the experience. It's just that that hasn't mattered.
CHALLENGERS
Each of the 24 slotted here demand attention, but all fall short of cracking the Power Rankings. It's through no indictment of any, but each lacks a punch that those above present right now.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - former champion; ^ - debutant; 2015 WGC-Match Play finish)
Charl Schwartzel (T9)
*Tiger Woods
Abraham Ancer
Tony Finau
Ryan Palmer (T52)
Chez Reavie
*Phil Mickelson
Ian Poulter (T34)
^Viktor Hovland
Adam Scott (T52)
Billy Horschel (T17)
Shane Lowry (T34)
Matt Kuchar (T34)
Jordan Spieth (T17)
Sergio Garcia (T34)
Patrick Reed (T17)
Kevin Kisner
Harris English (T17)
Louis Oosthuizen (T5)
^Matthew Wolff
Kevin Streelman
Justin Rose (T17)
Henrik Stenson (T34)
*Martin Kaymer (T34)
SLEEPERS
The customary definition for this weekly category is tossed aside for a week in favor of full relativity to the field. Always an eclectic bunch, this grouping of 16 doesn't disappoint. It's loaded with youth, upstarts, dandy course fits and a 2020 Ryder Cup captain.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (^ - debutant; 2015 WGC-Match Play finish)
Max Homa
Mackenzie Hughes
Corey Conners
Joost Luiten (T17)
Adam Hadwin
Brendan Steele
Adam Long
^Doc Redman
Lucas Herbert
Joaquin Niemann
Cameron Champ
J.T. Poston
Dylan Frittelli
Steve Stricker
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Ryo Ishikawa
QUESTION MARKS
Seventy-five in the field of 156 are segregated into the two subcategories below. Placement is relative fit, form and other variables.
ARROW UP
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - former champion; ^ - debutant; 2015 WGC-Match Play finish)
Richy Werenski
Marc Leishman (T9)
Tom Lewis
^Matthias Schwab
Erik van Rooyen
Michael Thompson
Joel Dahmen
Lucas Glover
Danny Willett (3rd)
^Talor Gooch
^Scottie Scheffler
^Mark Hubbard
*Keegan Bradley (T52)
Troy Merritt
Cameron Tringale
Luke List
^Chan Kim
Emiliano Grillo
^Lanto Griffin
Si Woo Kim
^Christiaan Bezuidenhout
^Sepp Straka
Kurt Kitayama
^Robert MacIntyre
^Joohyung Kim
Shaun Norris
Zach Johnson (T17)
^Benjamin Hebert
Matt Jones (T34)
^Marcus Kinhult
Russell Henley (T34)
^Tyler Duncan
^Xinjun Zhang
ARROW DOWN
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - former champion; ^ - debutant; 2015 WGC-Match Play finish)
Byeong Hun An
Jim Furyk (4th)
Paul Casey (T5)
Graeme McDowell (T52)
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Brian Harman
Brandt Snedeker (T52)
^Denny McCarthy
Bernd Wiesberger (T34)
Jason Kokrak
Bubba Watson (T17)
^Carlos Ortiz
Scott Piercy
Nick Taylor
Sungjae Im
Bud Cauley
Brian Stuard
Cameron Smith
^Sebastián Muñoz
Keith Mitchell
*Jimmy Walker (T52)
Sung Kang
^Victor Perez
Vaughn Taylor
Hao Tong Li
Andrew Landry
Harold Varner III
^Wyndham Clark
Jorge Campillo
^Tom Hoge
Rory Sabbatini
Jazz Janewattananond
C.T. Pan
Danny Lee
*Jason Dufner
*Davis Love III
Andrew Putnam
*Rich Beem
^Nate Lashley
Jim Herman
*Shaun Micheel
^Ken Tanigawa
PGA PROFESSIONALS
On June 29, the rescheduled PGA Professional National Championship (for July 19-22) was canceled. So, the 20 exemptions in the PGA Championship reserved for the top finishers in that annual competition were awarded to the top 20 in the 2019 PGA Professional Player of the Year standings. Among the notables, former PGA TOUR member and 60-year-old Jeff Hart is making his debut. Jeff "J.R." Roth is making his first appearance since his fifth 16 years ago. He made his debut in 1988. The 62-year-old has won a record-tying 17 Michigan majors.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (% - former PGA TOUR member; # of prior appearances in parentheses)
Ryan Vermeer (3)
%Jason Caron (1)
%Bob Sowards (10)
Rob Labritz (6)
Ben Cook (1)
Shawn Warren (1)
Danny Balin (6)
Justin Bertsch (1)
David Muttitt (4)
John O'Leary (2)
Alex Beach (2)
Michael Auterson (0)
Zach J. Johnson (1)
Marty Jertson (4)
Judd Gibb (0)
Rod Perry (6)
Rich Berberian, Jr. (4)
Alex Knoll (0)
%Jeff Hart (0)
Jeff Roth (5)
NOTE: John Daly, Branden Grace, Padraig Harrington, J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Moore, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Pieters, Vijay Singh, Paul Waring, Lee Westwood and Y.E. Yang qualified but will not compete.
Unlike the guided walks for the Presidents Cup and the Match Play, the traditional routing of TPC Harding Park will be used for the PGA Championship. It'll also play to a par of 70 with two par fives for the first time since the 2005 WGC was contested. It was a par 71 for all events in the interim.
Despite the reduction of par since its last time on center stage, TPC Harding Park is 107 yards longer. It now tips at 7,234 yards. The par-4 seventh and 16th holes are drivable – although that phrase never has been more relative on some seemingly non-drivable par 4s – and the par-4 ninth and 12th holes are converted par 5s.
Lake Merced comes into view on the 13th green over which The Olympic Club can be seen. Most recently, that's where Webb Simpson captured victory at the U.S. Open in 2012. From the 14th tee all the way to the house, water helps frame TPC Harding Park on the left. In part because of the beauty along the perimeter of the property, the inward side features the most interesting holes. Among them are the scorable par-5 10th and the 171-yard 17th, the shortest par 3 on the course.
Without spectators on site, the variety of distinctive tall trees enhance the visceral experience, not that pinched fairways framed by rough as high as four inches and reasonably sized elevated greens won't require most of the attention. Bentgrass greens are naturally groomed to be slick. That'll be more evident later in every round with sunshine overhead.
Because TPC Harding Park is situated within a mile of the Pacific Ocean, a morning marine layer always is a possibility. Sunny and dry conditions are forecast throughout the tournament. The not-so-insignificant invisible challenge will be prevailing winds out of the southwest. Trousers will be flapping at times – joggers, not so much – while daytime highs in the mid-60s will help govern distance off the tee and on approach.
The winner of the Wanamaker Trophy likely will have contended for the lead in fairways hit, scrambling and bogey avoidance. Because of the penalty for missing fairways, greens-in-regulation percentages will take a hit, so he may need to slot inside only the top 20 or so.
Once determined, the champion will earn 600 FedExCup points, a five-year PGA TOUR membership exemption, a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, five-year exemptions into the other three majors and THE PLAYERS Championship, and $2.7 million of the $15-million prize fund, a record in the history of professional golf.
It'd be disingenuous to think that Jordan Spieth doesn't care about those spoils, but his brass ring is the last leg of the career grand slam. This will be his fourth attempt. His pursuit will be followed by Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open and Rory McIlroy at the Masters, both of whom are missing those pieces to their own career grand slams.
If you're interested in the greatest performers in the history of the PGA Championship, please read the all-time Power Rankings that published during the tournament's originally scheduled week in May.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.