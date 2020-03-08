-
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
March 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
-
Top 10
All-time shots from the Arnold Palmer Invitational
The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Sunday. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Bay Hill.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.COM).
FEATURED GROUPS
Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff
Tee time: 8:20 a.m. ET
Jimmy Walker, Hideki Matsuyama
Tee time: 9:10 a.m. ET
MUST READS
Hatton aiming to channel Palmer in search of first PGA TOUR win
Morikawa takes over top spot for consecutive cuts made
Tiger to miss THE PLAYERS Championship
Jason Day withdraws with back stiffness
McIlroy in familiar position at Bay Hill
The inside story on Mickelson's custom wedges
Arnie & Tiger: Memorable moments through the years
Insider: Hard putts look easy on Sunday at Bay Hill's 18th hole
Matthew's Palmer-like gesture earns Bay Hill invite
Sungjae Im's special connection to Palmer
Style Insider: Fowler, Puma honor Palmer
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.