The inside story on Mickelson's custom Callaway wedges

...oddly enough Gerrit [Pon] had just built him a 60 and 64. He wanted me to do something fun on them, and this is what we landed on.

We also had the chance to chat with Gerrit Pon from the Callaway Tour Department about the unique grinds and profile of Phil’s wedges and this is what he had to say.

Q: It looks like Mickelson does some extra grinding to the sole of his 60 and 64-degree wedges. Can you tell us what you did and why?

Gerrit Pon: Phil is very specific when it comes to how his wedges look and interact with the ground. He prefers the wedge to have some offset built into it and also likes a wedge that sits close to the ground. The grind "we" (Phil gets on the wheel as well) did on his 60 and 64 was to take a little bit of bounce off the trailing edge and a small bit outta the heel. This ensures that when Phil lays it open, the sole will sit flush to the ground.

In regards to offset in his wedges its an interesting thing. Phil feels that when his wedges have a bit of offset, the ball comes off of the face straighter and eliminates any floaty shots. Everyone prefers offset for different reasons, but in this case its a ball flight preference even off of a shot from just off the green.

There you have it: the inside story of how the man with “calves like Adonis” now has a wedge that says “calves like Adonis.”

Mickelson’s wedge specs are as follows.

Callaway MD3 56 degrees bent to 53.5. KBS Tour V 125 S+ shaft.