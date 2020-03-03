Matthews' Palmer-esque gesture earns invitation to Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brandon Matthews’ act of kindness is being rewarded this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Matthews made headlines at last year’s Argentina Open when he hugged a fan with Down Syndrome who inadvertently yelled in his stroke during a playoff. A startled Matthews missed the 8-foot putt that he needed to make to extend the playoff.

At first, Matthews was frustrated by the distraction. Then he learned that the man had Down Syndrome. Matthews sought him out to give him a signed glove and a big hug.

He wasn’t trying to get attention. He just wanted to comfort the fan and let him know that Matthews wasn’t mad.

“My mom used to work in group homes and I was around that kind of stuff my entire childhood. My best friend’s little sister has Down syndrome,” Matthews said. “So I saw it on a daily basis and I just kind of have a special place in my heart for it.”

The people at the Arnold Palmer Invitational noticed, and rewarded Matthews with a sponsor exemption. The event’s Twitter feed said Matthews responded “just as Mr. Palmer would have – with kindness, humility and grace.”

Matthews, like Palmer a Pennsylvania native, was humbled by the comparison.