Arnie and Tiger: Together

Neither man could quite grasp the logic to this storyline that was circulating in the spring of 2001. Something about “a slump.” But how they handled the discussion spoke volumes about where they stood in life.

For Arnold Palmer, then 71 and totally in command with all media, any suggestion that Tiger Woods was in the throes of a tailspin was worth a playful reply. “I don’t think it’s hurting Tiger that much that he has not won,” said Palmer, knowing that it had only been five months since Woods’ most recent victory.

“If he stands in the food line, I’ll help him.”

Woods, then 25, was still feeling his way through the media landscape. The spotlight, he was accustomed to; it was a byproduct of his uncanny skill set. But the scrutiny? It put him on the defensive.

“It’s only been, what, six tournaments – or something like that where I haven’t won this year,” said Woods before the start of that year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. For the record, he had failed to win the final three tournaments at the end of 2000 and the first five to start 2001. But given that he had already put up an eight-win season in 1999 and a nine-win campaign in 2000, Woods was clearly being held to a higher standard.

Woods seemed unsettled by it.

“It’s annoying,” he said, “because ... if you think that way, then you really don’t understand the game of golf.”

Palmer, addressing virtually the same crew of reporters in a separate gathering, seemed to agree with Woods about the silliness of this slump talk. But in poking fun at the media, he offered the brilliant insight of a legend who had been around the game parts of six decades.

“The media looks for an opportunity like this to talk about a slump,” said Palmer, laughing. But it was followed by a warning: “Tiger’s in a slump? He may win the next six tournaments he plays, too.”

There was a smile on his face and a hint of prophecy to his words. That’s because Woods won at Bay Hill a few days later, then THE PLAYERS Championship, and he made it three in a row with a historic triumph at the Masters (he became the first player to ever win four consecutive major championships). After finishing T-3 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Woods won the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

Not quite the six in a row that Palmer threw out there, but four out of five surely put an end to talk of a slump. At the same time, it further cemented the kinship between Palmer and Woods.

Born nearly a half-century apart, raised in contrasting parts of the country, and products of different cultural backgrounds, Palmer and Woods shared a common thread – their love of golf and their brilliance at it – that in many ways made them a pairing we could not get enough of.