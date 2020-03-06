  • Day withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with back stiffness

    The 2016 winner at Bay Hill was four holes into his second round

  • Jason Day&apos;s best finish this season was a solo-fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Jason Day's best finish this season was a solo-fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)