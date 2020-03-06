Day withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with back stiffness

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jason Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with what his agent called “some stiffness in his lower back” on Friday.

Related: Leaderboard

Day, the 2016 champion here, was four holes into his second round and 3 over. Although he began the tournament with a birdie at the 10th hole Thursday, he struggled on his second nine, the front, and shot a 2-over-par opening-round 74. He had made three pars and a bogey in round two when he told Adam Scott and Brooks Koepka that he would not be continuing on.

“Jason had some stiffness in his lower back on the putting green before the round,” said Day’s agent, Bud Martin. “Tried to play through it, but it stiffened up again later on the golf course.”

The news from Day comes after Tiger Woods, 44, announced last week that back stiffness would keep him out of the Arnold Palmer invitational, a tournament he has won eight times, most recently in 2013. (Friday, Woods said via his agent that he will also miss THE PLAYERS Championship next week .)