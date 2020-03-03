-
Style Insider: Fowler, Puma honor Palmer with the API Collection
March 03, 2020
By Greg Monteforte, PGATOUR.COM
Rickie Fowler teams up with Puma to honor Arnold Palmer this week at Bay Hill. (Courtesy of Puma)
From custom kicks to hats and apparel adorned with Arnold Palmer’s iconic umbrella logo, Rickie Fowler has used his wardrobe to honor Palmer at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard the last few years. When Fowler tees it up this week at Bay Hill, he will once again slip-on limited-edition pieces inspired by Palmer’s life.
Look for Fowler to wear special Arnold Palmer hats and a pair of IGNITE PROADAPT PALMER shoes from Puma Golf and his caddie will be toting a new API Cobra Stand Bag made by Vessel.
The shoes Fowler will lace up were designed to pay homage to Palmer's legendary golf career and love of aviation. The white, blue, and silver colorway was inspired by Palmer’s favorite plane, the first production Cessna 750 Citation X, and displays the tail number of his plane, N1AP, on the medial side. The 6 “windows” on the lateral side represent the six windows on the Cessna and the sockliner features Palmer’s unmistakable signature along with the Puma cat logo.
Another shoe in the collection, the IGNITE NXT Arnie Camo, features a red, yellow, white, and green camo design on the outsole, heel, and collar lining to match the colors in Palmer’s umbrella logo. This same pattern is repeated on the API Puma x Vessel Stand Bag.
Fowler will have plenty of hats to choose from at Bay Hill, too. His signature ‘P’ cap receives a twist with the addition of Palmer’s multi-colored umbrella logo in five bold camo colorways. A purple version was created in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8th.
The range of caps is completed with two retro styles. The N1AP Rope 11 Cap combines a contemporary all-over print consisting of the tail number of Palmer’s plane with an old school rope design in three colorways. Puma also created Bay Hill and Latrobe City caps. The vintage snapback styles honor two places synonymous with Palmer’s legacy and feature a script that was found on sports caps thirty years ago.
Fans can follow in Fowler’s footsteps as Puma will sell a limited amount of his custom gear plus other distinctive items online and at select retailers. Puma has also partnered with Arnie’s Army to raise funds for the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation with a sweepstakes for an Ultimate Golf Package open to anyone making a donation to the Foundation. The sweepstakes includes a trip for the winner and a guest to Bay Hill for a private tour and a round of golf. Puma API caps, shoes, and bags autographed by Fowler are include in the grand prize and as smaller prizes for donations.
Puma will continue to honor Palmer beyond the 2020 API Collection. In June, it will launch the co-branded Puma x Arnold Palmer collection of apparel, footwear and accessories designed to be modern takes on the classic styles worn by Palmer during his career. In creating the collection, Puma product and design teams visited Latrobe and Bay Hill. There, they listened to stories from Palmer’s family, friends, and business associates to draw inspiration for the collection of elevated pieces. At this year’s Arnold Palmer, Puma will be hosting a trunk show to showcase the collection. Fans at the tournament will be able to get first dibs by pre-ordering the gear ahead of the official launch in June 2020.