Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
March 06, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Top 10
All-time shots from the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Bay Hill.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGA).
FEATURED GROUPS
Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler
Friday: 7:54 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari
Friday: 12:44 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
Friday: 8:06 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Adam Scott, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka
Friday: 12:56 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
