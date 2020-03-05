-
Rose changes almost every club in his bag at Bay Hill
March 05, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Rose has almost an entirely new set of clubs this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Justin Rose played Thursday’s first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with almost an entirely new set – and new brand – of clubs.
Rose, who signed a 10-club deal with Honma on Jan. 1, 2019 and then won the Farmers Insurance Open in his second start with the new clubs, did not use any Honma clubs Thursday in shooting a 1-over 73 at Bay Hill.
A week ago at The Honda Classic, Rose swapped out his Honma TR20 460 driver for a TaylorMade SIM. On Thusday, he took out the entire range of Honma clubs.
Here’s what was in Rose’s bag for the first round:
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees @ 8.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 80 TX
5-wood: Cobra SpeedZone Tour (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 X
Irons: TaylorMade P730 (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design Prototype K Grind (60 degrees)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 (52, 56), Proto Hi-Rev 135X (60)
Putter: Axis1 Rose
Grip: Flat Cat Svelte
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 ‘19 (No. 1)
Rose still had the Honma logo on the back of his cap, and neither he nor Honma officials have made any official announcement.
