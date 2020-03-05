Every delivers again at Bay Hill, leads McIlroy by one shot

Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67 and joined Talor Gooch two shots behind. Scheffler was the player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Christian Bezuidenhout was in the group at 68 along with Keith Mitchell and Graeme McDowell.

Bay Hill was plenty tough even before the wind arrived because of the thick rough framing fairways and greens that became firmer and faster under a warm Florida sun.

It felt that way for Phil Mickelson in the afternoon and Adam Scott in the morning. Both shot 77. Only 18 players from the 120-man field broke 70.

Every, even with his Bay Hill victories in 2014 and 2015, had a round out of nowhere. His 85 at The Honda Classic last Friday is a little misleading. He was on his way to missing the cut when he was determined to hit the proper shot to a back pin on a par 3 over the water. He hit 5-iron four times into the water. He hit 4-iron onto the green and made 11.

"I wasn't leaving that tee until I hit the shot I wanted," Every said. "And I flushed every one of them, exactly in the same spot in the water."

With two balls left, he went with the 4-iron. And he finished the round and signed for his score.

The card he signed Thursday was much better.

McIlroy has gone six consecutive events worldwide without finishing worse than sixth, so this was expected. Even after his bogey on No. 11, and missing a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th, he was never really bothered.

"One over through six, there's still 66 holes left in this golf tournament," he said.

He began turning it around with a 5-iron into about 25 feet for a two-putt birdie on the 16th, and a flawlessly played 18th hole with a 3-wood off the tee and a 9-iron to 10 feet behind the flag.

"Sort of had a bit of good pep in my step going into the first tee, and then I played some great golf after that," he said.

It was that 3-iron from the bunker on the par-5 fourth that provided the strongest illustration that this is a player in full flight.

His caddie, Harry Diamond, told him it was his best shot of the year. It's early March. But it was special.

"I had 260," McIlroy said. "I said to Harry, `If I can catch this 3-iron good and maybe pitch 10 or 15 yards short, maybe trundle up the hill' ... but short was always better than long. At it just came out perfectly and got up to pin high."