Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open takes place today from TPC Scottsdale. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES ET)
Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Tway
Saturday: 11:15 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman
Saturday: 11:48 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, Hudson Swafford
Saturday: 12:54 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
J.B. Holmes, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel
Saturday: 1:05 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
