Woodland putting in work to reach new heights

“Aspirations are a lot bigger than last year … everybody asks about setting goals … my goal is to get better every day and if I continue to get better every day the sky's the limit,” Woodland says.

“I want to be the best player in the world. I want to stay there. I don't want to just get there. If I get better every day, the short-term goals that I do set, I will accomplish.”

Those short-term goals are focused on his short game. Woodland has spent the last few years improving under swing coach Pete Cowen, and then adding putting guru Phil Kenyon is taking him to new heights. But more improvement remains on the agenda.

Over the previous four seasons, Woodland has an average ranking of 14th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee; 19th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and 16th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Last season alone he ranked first on TOUR with approaches greater than 200 yards, 10th from greater than 275 yards, 18th from 175-200 yards and 31st from 150-175 yards. Clearly he has been hitting it pretty well from distance.

On the other hand, he had an average ranking of 111th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and 136th in Strokes Gained: Putting during the previous four seasons. Last season, among his success, there were some other numbers that did not make for fun reading.

The 35-year-old was 181st on TOUR on putts inside 10 feet. He was 148th in scrambling; 129th from outside 30 yards, 156th from 20-30 yards and 144th from 10-20 yards. In approaches from 50-75 yards he was 167th, and 74th from 125-150 yards.

“The short game, I have got to improve. I consider myself one of the best drivers in the world and the ball-striking is continuing to get better, but I need to improve the short game inside of 100 yards especially.” Woodland admits. “And the putting, which I'm working on, is getting better but I still have a long way to go.”

Woodland admits making the move to go to Kenyon was tough to swallow at first. It was thrust upon him by his inner circle after one too many ball-striking clinics that was soured by average putting. For Woodland this meant swallowing a little pride.

“A lot of us out here, we are where we are because we're so confident in what we do,” Woodland said. “But it got to a point where for three or four years I was right around 40th to 50th in the world and I just wasn't getting any better.

“Luckily I'm surrounded by great people who told me I need to go find some more help because I was frustrated where I was. They were frustrated dealing with me on a daily basis. But to get better, sometimes you've got to take a step back. It was hard to do initially but it's definitely got me where I am today.”

Woodland hasn’t just set on-course goals. He has included personal off-course goals as well. And the melding of the two ensures his focus is heightened.

“I have to appreciate the great times and the year that I had was amazing obviously on and off the golf course, but I need to continue to be a not just a better golfer but a better father and better husband,” Woodland continues.

“Becoming a father, it’s been way better. I am now leaving the golf course at the golf course and that's something I wasn't able to do before. If I played bad, I'd take it home. I'd dwell on it. Now my kids don't give me time to dwell on it. They want to have fun; they want to play. And that relaxes me. And it puts life in perspective really quick.”

This is also why he hits the putting green post round. It is part of the process of getting better at golf and fatherhood at the same time. Whether he had 20 putts in a round or 35, he’s putting in some work.

“It's the stuff I know I have to do. That's all routine based,” he adds. “That's a mental thing for me. I feel comfortable when I go home knowing I did that. That helps me on the golf course also because it keeps me in the moment. I know when I'm at the golf course, I need to be focused there because when I get off the golf course, I don't have that time that I used to have.”

While the personal motivation is enough to keep him on track, the fact Woodland has now finally tasted team golf at the professional level is another huge inspiration. As a Presidents Cup rookie, Woodland went 1-2-1 at Royal Melbourne and now wants to add many more to his resume.

As a rookie, Woodland had to deal with a little friendly hazing. He carried some bags, cleaned some shoes, took care of unpacking some clothes for his teammates … and he loved every minute of it. Next up is this year’s Ryder Cup, where Woodland is looking good sitting third on the U.S. Team points list.

“I've always wanted to be on a U.S. team and when you miss it, you know it's just another year you miss. But now being on the team and experiencing all that … I don't want to miss another one ever again so I'm going to continue to work hard and hopefully lock that up myself,” Woodland said.

“The Presidents Cup was as good and better than I expected. The bus rides, the team room … and to be honest with the golf itself I was a little more nervous than I thought I'd be. It's a little different when you're playing for somebody else and your country.

“Off the golf course it was the best week I've had on TOUR. The hazing, it was fun stuff, but I look forward to getting to not be in a rookie at the Ryder Cup.”

The work will continue for Woodland in the coming weeks to ensure he meets the new lofty standards. So if you’re looking for the Kansas native after a round at TPC Scottsdale this week, make sure to check the practice green first. Chances are he’s there.