Win probabilities: Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
- J.B. Holmes (1, -13, 15.5%)
- Byeong Hun An (T3, -11, 13.3%)
- Billy Horschel (T3, -11, 13.0%)
- Wyndham Clark (2, -12, 10.4%)
- Jon Rahm (T12, -7, 8.1%)
- Xander Schauffele (T8, -8, 7.1%)
- Webb Simpson (T8, -8, 7.1%)
- Scott Piercy (5, -10, 4.5%)
- Justin Thomas (T17, -6, 3.1%)
- Tony Finau (T12, -7, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Sam Ryder +3.8
Around the Green: Aaron Baddeley +3.1
Approach the Green: Webb Simpson +3.6
Off-the-tee: Keith Mitchell +3.4
Total: Webb Simpson +7.5
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.