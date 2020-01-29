Amy Bockerstette is paying it forward

It happens all the time. Even now, a year later, someone in the gallery will yell, “I got this” – just like Amy Bockerstette did that day -- before Gary Woodland hits a shot.

Or a fan, often on the verge of tears, will seek him out after a round to tell him about the confidence their child with special needs gained from watching Amy, who has Down syndrome, play – and par -- the famed 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during last year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am.

“She's touched a lot of people,” says Woodland, who will reunite with Amy on Wednesday. “I was very fortunate to be there with her and experience that with her that day. I have grown people come up and when I started talking to them, they start crying from that impact that I was there with her.

“I mean, I didn't do anything besides be supportive and have a great time with a special, special person. Amy's obviously had a huge impact on my life and it's nice to continue to stay in contact with her. The world needs more of Amy.”

That’s exactly what Ben Cole and Steve Anthony thought when they saw the now-famous video clip that went viral – it now has more than 44 million views and made the national news and ESPN – last year. The two were planning a golf tournament to raise money for Special Olympics in Fort Scott, Kansas.

“And so, Steve says to me, he goes, ‘you know how awesome it would be if we could get her to come to our tournament?’” Cole recalls. “I said, ‘Yeah, good luck with that. How will we ever pull that off?’”

Anthony went on Facebook and started corresponding with Amy’s mother, Jenny. But Fort Scott is 1,200 miles from Phoenix – about 18 ½ hours by car – and the distance was daunting. Could she at least send an autographed photo for a raffle, Anthony asked, and Jenny said, of course.

In the meantime, as Cole and Anthony spoke with potential tournament sponsors, they found one, a local printing company called Ward-Kraft, that had a private jet. The company offered to let the tournament use the plane to pick up the Bockerstette family after Amy played in the North American Special Olympic Games in Nashville, Tennessee.

When the plane landed in Fort Scott, a town of 7,000 that is 88 miles south of Kansas City, Amy was given the key to the city. Cole, who is the town’s Undersheriff gathered other law enforcement officers to witness Amy being sworn in as an honorary deputy, complete with her own badge.

People, many of whom were clients of the Tri Valley Development Services for people with developmental disabilities, were waiting at the airport with high-fives and signs to welcome her. A local car dealership gave the Bockerstettes an SUV to drive during their visit and the Sleep Inn offered them complimentary rooms for two nights.

“She’s basically an icon here,” Cole says with a chuckle. He had hot-pink t-shirts made for his foursome with the Special Olympics logo and Team Amy on the front and “#I Got This” on the back.

In part due to Amy’s participation, the second annual Golf Scramble to benefit Special Olympics Kansas sponsored by the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office was a huge success, raising just under $25,000. The previous year, the tournament had made $15,000.

“It was an awesome day,” Cole says. “I get goosebumps and you'll hear my voice started cracking every time I talk about it.”