Bryant tributes abound at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Thomas admitted it was the first time he’d cried for a man he’d never met when news of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people that were killed in a tragic helicopter accident broke. It was a moment that will have a lasting effect on Thomas and, perhaps, all of the PGA TOUR family.

Thomas was already sporting Bryant tributes on his wedges , stamping “Mamba Mentality”, “Kobe Bean Bryant”, “Black Mamba” and “81 points” on them. His putter cover, and that of other TOUR players this week, is purple and gold and has "RIP Kobe" and "RIP Gigi" written on it.

“I've always been a huge fan of his. I've always loved watching him play, just loved hearing about his work ethic and stuff that he did on and off the court and how he just always worked harder than everybody else," Thomas said. It's probably the reason… I mean, obviously, he's freakishly talented… but why he was better than everybody else because he was going to work harder to get there and just kind of will himself to be a winner. That's something that I hope to do when I'm out there playing, when I have a chance to win the tournament, I want to have that Mamba mentality, if you will, to try to close it out.”

When Thomas walked onto the 16th and put on the jersey, the full house was certainly appreciative of the action. In a house where commotion and booing is common, the fans celebrated the gesture in fine spirit. He was not the only one. Several stars had their own homages.

Some included Max Homa and Tony Finau, who also wore Bryant jerseys. Chants of “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe” filled the air as they noticed Finau also had purple and gold shoes. It continued with Bud Cauley and Gary Woodland donning their Scotty Cameron putter covers, along with Bryson DeChambeau, who had written '8' and '24' on his shoes. TaylorMade staffers also had 24 on their golf balls.