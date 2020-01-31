Holmes shoots 65 to take lead at Waste Management Phoenix Open

He bogeyed the par-4 18th and took the lead from Wyndham Clark with birdies on the par-4 first and par-5 third. Holmes chipped in for birdie on the par-4 sixth and gave back the stroke on the par-4 ninth after hitting into a greenside bunker.

"Hit it really good in the middle of the round," Holmes said. "Didn't hit it quite as good toward the end, but putted really well and was able to make some birdies."

Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA TOUR titles.

"That was when I just came out, so I could move it a little bit better," Holmes said. "I still get it out there, but the golf course has changed more than anything. Like, 12 holes are different."

Clark was second, following a career-best 61 with a 69. He finished with birdies on 17 and 18.

"It was kind of a rough start. I was all over the place," Clark said. "I didn't feel great with my swing, but then I kind of hit two good shots on eight and nine that led to the back side."

Bill Horschel was third at 11 under after rounds of 63 and 68. He eagled No. 3 for the second straight day.

"I've just hit really good fairway woods in there," Horschel said. "Hit a perfect 5-wood in there yesterday and today was a perfect high, cut, soft 3-wood into that green and landed it in the only soft spot I guess there is on that green early in the morning when the greens are rock hard."

Byeong Hun An also was 11 under, holing a 20-foot birdie putt in fading light on 18 for a 66.

Scott Piercy was 10 under after a 65. He had a hole-in-one on the 194-yard seventh and eagled 13.

"Whenever you make a hole-in-one in Phoenix it's pretty awesome," Piercy said. "But I just did it on the wrong side where everybody didn't see it."

Jon Rahm was 7 under after a 68. After five straight birdies, he bogeyed two of the last three.

"Frustrated is a very light way of putting it right now," Rahm said. "I put a great swing on five birdies, playing great golf, and then just an absolutely terrible finish."