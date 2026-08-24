Coca-Cola continues partnership with PGA TOUR on HBCU Golf Impact Grant

“The World is My Yard is rooted in the shared belief that talent and potential should not be limited by access or opportunity,” said Stephanie Eaddy, senior director of cultural marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “We’re proud to continue investing in HBCU golf programs that helpcreate pathways for the next generation of student-athletes to thrive. Together with the PGA TOUR, we’re expanding opportunities both on and off the course while celebrating the excellence, leadership and impact these programs bring to their campuses and communities.”