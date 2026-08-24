Coca-Cola continues partnership with PGA TOUR on HBCU Golf Impact Grant
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Coca-Cola continues PGA TOUR partnership on HBCU Golf Impact Grant (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida, and ATLANTA – The PGA TOUR and The Coca-Cola Company announced Monday the proud continuation of the HBCU Golf Impact Grant program.
Returning for a second year, the HBCU Golf Impact Grant program provides critical funding and support to both men’s and women’s golf teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities that are partnered with Coca-Cola and aligned with its “The World is My Yard” platform. Coca-Cola has again pledged $250,000 for the initiative.
The partnership between the PGA TOUR and Coca-Cola further demonstrates their shared commitment to supporting HBCU golf programs and to growing playing opportunities and inclusion within the game of golf.
“The World is My Yard is rooted in the shared belief that talent and potential should not be limited by access or opportunity,” said Stephanie Eaddy, senior director of cultural marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “We’re proud to continue investing in HBCU golf programs that helpcreate pathways for the next generation of student-athletes to thrive. Together with the PGA TOUR, we’re expanding opportunities both on and off the course while celebrating the excellence, leadership and impact these programs bring to their campuses and communities.”
The collaboration is part of the PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression initiative, designed to support the identification and development of junior and collegiate golfers from historically underrepresented communities.
“We are grateful for Coca-Cola’s continued support and contribution to such an invaluable cause,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA TOUR vice president, Player Development. “The funds will make an immediate impact in further growing our game across underrepresented communities nationwide. Coca-Cola and the PGA TOUR are dedicated to creating pathways for success and inspiring student-athletes to achieve their full potential.”
This year’s eligible Coca-Cola HBCU partner institutions included 10 schools and 16 golf programs, an increase from last year. Each program received a grant of $11,250.
The funding is designed to support a range of program needs, bolstering improvements that will have a lasting impact on current and future student athletes. Grants may be used for facility enhancements, golf course or practice area renovations, tournament entry fees, travel expenses and equipment purchases including clubs, balls and apparel.
Through Coca-Cola’s “The World is My Yard” Golf Award program, HBCUs had the opportunity to receive added funding through a competitive application process evaluated by a selection committee consisting of PGA TOUR and Coca-Cola representatives. The awardcelebrates excellence both on and off the course, honoring programs that demonstrate outstanding athletic achievement while making a meaningful impact on their campuses and in their communities.
An additional $70,000 was distributed among this year’s winning programs, Clark Atlanta University, Alabama State University and Texas Southern University.
Clark Atlanta University – the first-place grant winner – celebrated its win by attending the TOUR Championship on Monday, where student athletes and school administrators were given a behind-the-scenes tour of East Lake Golf Club and experienced firsthand what it takes to build out a tournament.