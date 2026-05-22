First Tee Week returns to celebrate 'Dear Coach' behind a generation of game changers
3 Min Read
The second annual First Tee Week will take place again as part of the Charles Schwab Challenge, May 23-30. (Courtesy First Tee)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — First Tee Week returns May 23–30, 2026, turning the national conversation toward the thousands of coaches across the First Tee network who use the game of golf to do something much bigger: help young people build character, confidence and life skills that follow them long after they leave the course.
As a centerpiece of the week's festivities, First Tee will host a special alumni event in Fort Worth, Texas, coinciding with the Charles Schwab Challenge. The event will feature three accomplished First Tee alumni in a moderated conversation led by Honorary Chair Jim Nantz, the legendary commentator and longtime champion of First Tee. The discussion will spotlight how First Tee coaches have helped shape their journeys on and off the course.
“Throughout my career, I have seen how great coaches shape lives far beyond any single round or game,” said Jim Nantz. “I have met countless First Tee alumni who trace their confidence, character and sense of purpose to a coach who believed in them. I am honored to be part of First Tee Week and share some of these inspirational stories.”
In addition to the Fort Worth event, First Tee's 150 chapters will bring the "Dear Coach" theme to life in their own communities through locally driven events and storytelling. (Courtesy First Tee)
The timing couldn’t be more resonant. Junior golf participation has surged 58 percent since 2019, according to the National Golf Foundation, with nearly four million young people now playing on course, the highest number in more than two decades. Behind that growth is something that doesn’t show up in the participation data: the coaches, mentors and role models who make young people feel like they belong in the game.
First Tee coaches are central to that story. Across 150 chapters nationwide, they are trained to deliver more than golf instruction; they create meaningful experiences where kids feel excited to grow, safe to fail and supported in their development of life skills that can help them on and off the course. New research from First Tee and The Harris Poll underscores what’s at stake: Nine in 10 parents say youth sports help children build character (92%) and essential life skills (90%), and nearly 70 percent of adults who grew up with coaches say they wouldn’t be where they are today without those influential figures in their lives.
“As we return with the ‘Dear Coach’ theme, we are not only honoring the coaches who make our programs exceptional, but we are also inviting more people than ever to invest in the future First Tee is helping to build,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “The coaches in our network are why First Tee works. They are the reason a young person shows up, stays engaged and walks away changed.”
A new way to support the next generation
First Tee Week 2026 also marks the launch of a new opportunity for supporters to deepen their commitment to the organization's mission. The First Tee Donor Ambassador program invites passionate advocates to help build the next generation of game changers through monthly giving to First Tee headquarters or a local chapter. Donor Ambassadors play a vital role in sustaining and expanding access to First Tee's programs for young people across the country.
To become a Donor Ambassador or learn more about how to support First Tee, visit firsttee.org/givetoday.