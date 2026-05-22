First Tee Week returns to celebrate 'Dear Coach' behind a generation of game changers

First Tee coaches are central to that story. Across 150 chapters nationwide, they are trained to deliver more than golf instruction; they create meaningful experiences where kids feel excited to grow, safe to fail and supported in their development of life skills that can help them on and off the course. New research from First Tee and The Harris Poll underscores what’s at stake: Nine in 10 parents say youth sports help children build character (92%) and essential life skills (90%), and nearly 70 percent of adults who grew up with coaches say they wouldn’t be where they are today without those influential figures in their lives.