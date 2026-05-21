THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson integrates compostable products, accelerating the tournament’s journey toward becoming a zero-waste event

“THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson has always been about more than world-class golf. It is about delivering an exceptional experience for every fan, and with over 200,000 visitors expected this year, that mission has never been more important," said Brazos Barber, director of sustainability at the PGA TOUR. "The certified compostable serviceware that WinCup and CJ Biomaterials are introducing at the tournament builds on the trend in PGA TOUR events to introduce more sustainable event operations. These products are a meaningful addition to the fan experience and hopefully leave them inspired to follow a more sustainable path after the event."