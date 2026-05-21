THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson integrates compostable products, accelerating the tournament’s journey toward becoming a zero-waste event
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PHA-based paper cups, cutlery and straws at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson will host the first-ever tournament rollout of PHA-based paper cups, cutlery and straws through a partnership between CJ Biomaterials and WinCup, Inc.’s phade® brand of compostable products, anchoring the PGA TOUR tournament's commitment to environmental stewardship.
CJ Biomaterials, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, partnered with WinCup Inc., producer of phade®-branded compostable food serviceware, to supply PHACT™ PHA-based products throughout the tournament. This co-branded serviceware will be available across the course, in hospitality suites and at the House of CJ, a massive 8,000-square-foot multi-sensory experience showcasing Korean beauty products, food and cinematic technology.
“Golf fans can feel good knowing that every PHACT™ PHA cup, straw, and utensil they use during the event will fully break down after use, leaving no persistent microplastics behind,” said Max Senechal, chief commercial officer at CJ Biomaterials. “The new home and commercially compostable PHACT™ PHA solution we are using for the paper cups at the tournament represents a breakthrough in performance for PHA-based coatings. We are proud to take these meaningful steps toward a zero-waste event at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.”
PHA is a naturally occurring biopolymer produced when microorganisms consume biogenic carbon sources like sugars or plant oils and accumulate the polymer inside their cells. PHACT™ PHA is third-party certified to biodegrade in soil and marine environments and compost in home and commercial composting facilities. The recently launched home-compostable coating grade WinCup used for the phade® paper cups at THE CJ CUP is an “all-PHA” solution combining a soft, flexible PHA developed by CJ Biomaterials known as amorphous PHA (aPHA) and semi-crystalline PHA, a more rigid version of the biopolymer.
“THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson has always been about more than world-class golf. It is about delivering an exceptional experience for every fan, and with over 200,000 visitors expected this year, that mission has never been more important," said Brazos Barber, director of sustainability at the PGA TOUR. "The certified compostable serviceware that WinCup and CJ Biomaterials are introducing at the tournament builds on the trend in PGA TOUR events to introduce more sustainable event operations. These products are a meaningful addition to the fan experience and hopefully leave them inspired to follow a more sustainable path after the event."
“THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gives us a chance to put phade® cups, cutlery and straws in the hands of thousands of fans who will see firsthand how using the world’s most sustainable products doesn’t mean sacrificing an enjoyable user experience,” said Brad Laporte, CEO of WinCup. “Partnering with CJ Biomaterials gives us access to some of the most advanced PHA technology available today. Together, we are demonstrating that sustainable foodservice solutions are ready to help tackle the challenge of microplastics and make a real-world impact.”
The phade® brand is available at retailers across the country, including Walmart, so attendees at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson have the opportunity to sample compostable serviceware that they can use in their everyday lives long after the final round is played.
In addition to the introduction of PHACT™ PHA products, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson achieved significant environmental milestones in 2026:
- Clean energy: Replaced six diesel fuel-burning generators with six high-capacity battery-powered units
- Fuel reduction: Eliminated the use of over 8,000 gallons of fuel by investing in “house power” for two operational locations
- Waste diversion: Implemented pre-tournament recycling for turf and wood, diverting construction and demolition materials from landfills
- Circular sourcing: Caterers integrated over 40,000 units of biodegradable products from CJ Biomaterials across paper cups, cocktail straws and cutlery