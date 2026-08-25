PGA TOUR, LeBron James Family Foundation launch partnership to expand opportunities through golf
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LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational at Firestone Country Club, set for July 6-7, 2027, to feature PGA TOUR Pathway to Progression
LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational at Firestone Country Club, set for July 6-7, 2027, to feature PGA TOUR Pathway to Progression
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and AKRON, Ohio – The PGA TOUR and the LeBron James Family Foundation on Tuesday announced a new partnership, centered on a shared belief in the power of sports to create opportunity and transform lives. Through the inaugural LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational at Firestone Country Club, set for July 6-7, 2027, a series of integrated initiatives will combine professional golf with youth engagement and fundraising to create community impact in LeBron James' hometown of Akron, Ohio.
The two-day event will include off-course mentorship programs that connect students in the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE program with professional golfers who advanced through the PGA TOUR's Pathway to Progression Pro-Bound Five program. Additionally, competitions featuring amateurs as well as professionals from the Pro-Bound Five program will take place on Firestone Country Club’s South Course, adding another chapter to the PGA TOUR’s decades-long presence in Akron.
The LeBron James Family Foundation I PROMISE program serves Akron-area students and their families by providing them with the programs, support and resources they need to succeed in school and beyond. In partnership with the PGA TOUR, the Invitational will introduce young people to the game through meaningful community programming while also creating opportunities for aspiring professional golfers.
Through his recently launched YouTube golf channel and now through this partnership with the PGA TOUR, James is helping bring more people along on his personal golf journey while supporting opportunities for those who may not have traditionally had access to the game.
The shared vision of this partnership aligns with the recently announced evolution of the PGA TOUR’s philanthropic strategy, which will launch national priority campaigns around charitable themes – including well-being, service, youth, access and opportunity – that attract new resources, elevate visibility and drive locally relevant impact.
“The PGA TOUR believes golf can create opportunity, change lives and bring communities together,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “LeBron and the LeBron James Family Foundation have shown what is possible when that commitment is backed by action, and this partnership brings that shared vision to life. By connecting young people in Akron with our sport and supporting talented, up-and-coming athletes pursuing their dreams through our Pathway to Progression program, we are creating an event that honors Firestone’s history and legacy while helping shape golf’s future.”
A centerpiece of the inaugural event next July will be the LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational Professional Competition, featuring alumni of the Pathway to Progression Pro-Bound Five program on Firestone Country Club's South Course. First unveiled in 2023, Pathway to Progression is the PGA TOUR’s strategic investment in broadening the representation in golf by investing in the development of historically underrepresented communities.
One of the Pathway to Progression programs offering competitive opportunities is Pro-Bound Five, where the top five players in the final APGA Collegiate Ranking each season gain membership access to the APGA Tour – creating a direct link to competitive professional golf.
Additionally, Pathway to Progression helps facilitate players’ transition to the professional ranks, as Pro-Bound Five players receive a player development stipend and supplemental resources to support travel to professional tournaments.
The shared missions of the LeBron James Family Foundation and the PGA TOUR make the LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational an ideal opportunity to celebrate the possibilities that exist when opportunity and access intersect in the game of golf.
“For many years, PGA TOUR events at Firestone have been a staple of our community, benefiting our hometown and bringing people together. The LeBron James Family Foundation is very proud to be part of preserving the PGA TOUR’s presence in our community,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “With this event, we’re excited to not only support more diverse golfers getting into the game, but to also expose our I PROMISE students and more youth in Akron to the world of possibilities that golf opens up. With the intentional programming we’re building, we’re looking forward to the opportunities this event will bring for young people and the entire community.”
Additional details regarding professional and celebrity participants and event programming will be announced at a later date.