PGA TOUR, LeBron James Family Foundation launch partnership to expand opportunities through golf

“For many years, PGA TOUR events at Firestone have been a staple of our community, benefiting our hometown and bringing people together. The LeBron James Family Foundation is very proud to be part of preserving the PGA TOUR’s presence in our community,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “With this event, we’re excited to not only support more diverse golfers getting into the game, but to also expose our I PROMISE students and more youth in Akron to the world of possibilities that golf opens up. With the intentional programming we’re building, we’re looking forward to the opportunities this event will bring for young people and the entire community.”