“I really do like the season of humility that God put me in so that I can now express that to my students so that they're more encouraged when they think that they suck,” Lamb says. “And I can tell 'em, 'No, you don't suck. I promise you, I was 10 times worse at your age, and I probably had more experience as well'. So, it is definitely been a blessing to be able to grow people, give 'em confidence through my story.”