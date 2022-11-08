Horses for Courses: Cadence Bank Houston Open

After a couple of birdies or bust weeks on the PGA TOUR, Memorial Park gets set to turn up the toughness as we hit the penultimate event of the 2022 calendar year for the Cadence Bank Houston Open.

Tom Doak redesigned this inner city classic in 2019 and it will serve as host for the third consecutive season. Designed as nine holes in 1912, legendary architect John Bredemus expanded the canvas to 18 holes in 1936.

Present day Memorial Park plays as a par-70 and tips at 7,412 yards, hardly a bandbox for a municipal course. There's nothing easy about this layout from the back tees and not many par-70s on TOUR play longer.

Fairways that encompass only 28 acres aren't the narrowest but rate as some of the most difficult to find.

Large MiniVerde Bermuda putting surfaces averaging 7,000 square feet will catch most approach shots and provide lag putting opportunities. Three putts aren't common as the massive greens aren't outrageous on the Stimpmeter.

The main defense is presented off the tee box, not on the greens, as just over two inches of nesty Bermuda sits off the fairways. Closely mown areas around the greens will bring decision making into play on recovery shots from the rough.

More succinctly put: Memorial Park is difficult.

In the first two editions there have been a total of just 28 bogey free rounds, 14 each edition. Only 18 players made less than 10 bogeys in 2020. Just 12 accomplished that feat last season.

The scoring average was 71.025 on debut and just slightly better, 70.799, last year. Both editions rank in the top 10 in most difficult on TOUR during the respective season.

The three par-5s as a group have annually rated some of the toughest on TOUR and there are just 17 bunkers and four holes with water penalty areas. That's it.

No previous winner from Memorial Park is in the field.

Early forecasts also suggest players will deal with gusty winds and a cold front as competition progresses.

For a full picture make sure to read Rob Bolton's Power Rankings , Adam Stanley's The First Look and Statistically Speaking .

Giddy up! Let's find Horses for Courses!