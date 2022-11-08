-
DAILY FANTASY
Statistically Speaking: Cadence Bank Houston Open
Sam Burns, Aaron Wise and Scottie Scheffler top stats targets
November 08, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- The stats suggest that Aaron Wise is rounding into form heading into Memorial Park. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The sample size might only be two previous editions but some obvious trends are appearing for those who want to play well at Memorial Park, host of this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open.
With the sunsets from the beaches of Mexico and Bermuda fading into the background the TOUR returns to the U.S. this week for its third edition at Memorial Park. Also fading into the background will be birdie chances as Tom Doak's municipal course design in downtown Houston puts up a massive challenge.
The past two weeks of attacking any and every pin placement with wedges in hand will be replaced with long, nasty driving holes framed by dried out Bermuda rough approaching 2.5 inches.
Players need to bring distance and relative accuracy while also producing above average putting weeks.
Only four players over the first two editions have posted 10-under or better and only one of them returns for the 2022 edition, Hideki Matsuyama.
As mentioned in Horses for Courses, this place, simply put, is quite the challenge. The par-70 stretches to 7,412 yards and will have three par-5s and five par-3s to add to the adventure. Those par-5s are some of the toughest on TOUR but if you take advantage, you can soar.
The tournament scoring record is 13-under 267 while Scottie Scheffler posted 62 in the second-round last year to post the tournament course record.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.
Playing over 7,400 yards this par-70 suits those who can give it a knock and find the short grass. Massive greens (7,000 square feet) will catch most approach shots regardless, but those playing from the short grass will have an easier time of it. Those of you who are curious for KFT graduates stats please click here and navigate.
Rank Player 4 Keith Mitchell 6 Brendan Steele 9 Cameron Champ 12 Taylor Pendrith 15 Tony Finau 18 Emiliano Grillo 21 Trey Mullinax 24 Austin Smotherman 27 Ryan Palmer 31 Aaron Wise T32 Nick Hardy
Scoring here is nothing short of difficult. Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage was dead last in 2021 and fourth worst in 2020. Par Breakers are nowhere to be found either as Memorial Park ranked fourth worst last year and sixth worst in 2020. Take advantage when possible but grinding out pars is fantastic this week.
Rank Player 2 Tony Finau 5 Mark Hubbard 9 Scottie Scheffler 14 Alex Noren 15 Hideki Matsuyama 18 Adam Long 19 Aaron Wise 20 Kevin Streelman 21 Denny McCarthy 22 Andrew Putnam
Of the three par-5s, two annually rate as a couple of the most difficult on TOUR. And the third is usually the easiest hole on the course. On a track where scoring is few and far between, those who can steal a few here should thrive. The last two winners sat second and T1 in this category.
Rank Player T5 Scottie Scheffler T7 Sam Burns T12 Keith Mitchell T14 Mark Hubbard T14 Tony Finau T14 Maverick McNealy T17 Cameron Champ T24 Si Woo Kim T24 Sahith Theegala, Aaron Wise T24 Erik van Rooyen, Brandon Wu
Thankfully the large Bermuda putting surfaces aren't running at lightning speeds so putts can be properly lagged. Three Putting isn't on the radar this week, which is also helpful. The two champs have ranked third and fifth in this category.
Rank Player 2 Denny McCarthy 5 Beau Hossler 7 Kelly Kraft 10 Sam Burns 13 Chesson Hadley 14 Mackenzie Hughes 18 Alex Noren 19 Maverick McNealy 20 Justin Rose 24 Adam Long
The Bottom Line
After two editions the field will have a better understanding of what does and doesn't work here. Those playing for the third time will have an upper hand at knowing just when and where the teeth of Memorial Park lurk. The more fairways and greens, the better, as usual, should keep bogeys to a manageable number.
Sam Burns (+1400) and Aaron Wise (+1800) jump off the page from above and Scottie Scheffler (+600), as usual, should have our attention. Adam Long (+6600) and Denny McCarthy (+4000) post up nicely for those looking outside the top of the top for value.
