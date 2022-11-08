Statistically Speaking: Cadence Bank Houston Open

The sample size might only be two previous editions but some obvious trends are appearing for those who want to play well at Memorial Park, host of this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open.

With the sunsets from the beaches of Mexico and Bermuda fading into the background the TOUR returns to the U.S. this week for its third edition at Memorial Park. Also fading into the background will be birdie chances as Tom Doak's municipal course design in downtown Houston puts up a massive challenge.

The past two weeks of attacking any and every pin placement with wedges in hand will be replaced with long, nasty driving holes framed by dried out Bermuda rough approaching 2.5 inches.

Players need to bring distance and relative accuracy while also producing above average putting weeks.

Only four players over the first two editions have posted 10-under or better and only one of them returns for the 2022 edition, Hideki Matsuyama.

As mentioned in Horses for Courses , this place, simply put, is quite the challenge. The par-70 stretches to 7,412 yards and will have three par-5s and five par-3s to add to the adventure. Those par-5s are some of the toughest on TOUR but if you take advantage, you can soar.

The tournament scoring record is 13-under 267 while Scottie Scheffler posted 62 in the second-round last year to post the tournament course record.

Key Statistics

SG: Off the Tee