Sleeper Picks: Cadence Bank Houston Open

Charley Hoffman (+375 for a Top 20) … No matter where this tournament has been contested, he’s done well. Overall, he’s 12-for-12 with a T29 last year at Memorial Park. It wasn’t all that long ago when he checked all of the boxes on the stat sheet. That includes pop off the tee into his mid-40s. He’s also had something brewing the last two times out and arrives having scored par or better in 11 consecutive rounds. It’s spillover from a modest late surge of last season when he walked off with four straight paydays, including a T10 in Detroit. This bet is aggressive, but it’s a timely “before the reign” endorsement.

Scott Piercy (+450 for a Top 20) … The same thing as detailed for Hoffman can be said of this veteran (who celebrated his 44th birthday on Sunday). Piercy is perfect in nine starts in this tournament, with a T32 (2020) and a T19 (2021) at Memorial Park. Teases to reignite in the long-term have been far and few between, but he’s connected for four top 30s in the last five months, including a T19 this season at the Sanderson Farms.

Wyndham Clark … When he’s at his best, we’re treated to a show with his power and putting. It was only four weeks ago when he showcased both default strengths for a T16 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, when they’re matched up on a track like Memorial Park, he’s the one treated to his best chance to excel. He opened last year’s second visit in 5-under through two rounds before slipping on the weekend, but that experience taught him what it will take to put four rounds together here. Retreat into a top-30 or -40 market where available.

Beau Hossler … The University of Texas product has done some of his best work in the Lone Star State. That includes in Houston where he hung up a pair of top 15s at the previous host of the tournament. He regained fully exempt status this season with a terrific 2021-22 during which he elevated for seven top 25s. He’s already 4-for-4 this season with two top 25s thanks to one of the most reliable putters on the PGA TOUR.

Walker Lee … The lefty from Houston is making his professional debut on the PGA TOUR. He concluded his amateur career at the Palmer Cup this past summer and turned pro for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying at which he was the runner-up in Florida just last week, so the 24-year-old splashes with momentum. Twice a winner at Texas A&M and peaked at 38th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The only prop worth considering probably doesn’t exist, but it’d be fun to invest a fraction of a unit for him to make the cut.

Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. For live odds, visit BetMGM .