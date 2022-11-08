-
-
Expert Picks: Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2022
- Sam Burns is one to watch this week in Houston. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live
EXPERT PICKS: CADENCE BANK HOUSTON OPEN
EXPERT PICKS: CADENCE BANK HOUSTON OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 184 2,539 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 325 2,502 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 412 2,482 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 795 2,396 TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 935 2,369 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,236 2,279
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 184 2,539 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 325 2,502 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 412 2,482 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 795 2,396 TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 935 2,369 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,236 2,279
-
-