Power Rankings: Cadence Bank Houston Open

In its first two years after returning as the host of the annual stop in Houston – it served as the site for 14 editions in the middle of the 20th century and not long after the tournament was launched in 1946 – Memorial Park has been the most challenging track of the fall. Last year’s field average of 70.799 reflected a slight ease, but it still slotted it a hair harder than Colonial Country Club among all par 70s in 2021-22, and recall that winds were gusting to 30 mph and stronger on the weekend in north Texas later in the season.

Memorial Park is unusual as a par 70 in that its routing includes five par 3s and three par 5s. While most tracks new to most golfers present a reasonable test merely in the context of unfamiliarity, Memorial Park hasn’t conceded much despite budding relationships. Consider that all three of the par 5s ranked inside the top-40 hardest of 163 par 5s played all of last season. As a set, they slotted second-hardest, and that was after they tied for most challenging in the super season of 2020-21. So, having muscle to move it off the tee has merit, but actually capitalizing on the par 5s isn’t as much of an objective as it is not being beat up by them.

Overall, Memorial Park is no joke, and the lushest of the bermuda rough is a fraction taller this year at 2½ inches. Bermuda greens still are ready to run up to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, and they’re poised to defend as the stingiest in yielding par breakers on average from a season ago. Although the host course ranked a firm and fair T16 in greens in regulation among all courses, no other surrendered a lower conversion percentage for birdies and better with a putter in hand.

Primary levers are pulled for course management and patience this week. Distance is a bonus, but only if harnessed. Putting plays up more than usual.

After a couple of days with seasonable conditions, jackets and umbrellas will be commonplace by Saturday. Daytime temperatures could cool as much as 20 degrees with highs in the low 60s, if that, and the wind will freshen as rain is a coin flip. Things should calm a bit for the finale.

