-
-
Power Rankings: Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
-
November 07, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Scottie Scheffler set the course record at Memorial Park last year with a second-round 62. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
What a fortnight for Houston-area sports fans!
The Astros prevailed in the World Series in six games, one of which with a combined no-hitter. The parade is over but as the celebration continues, locals can extend their attention to this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open just five miles west of Minute Maid Park.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live | The First Look
As Yordan Álvarez has proven, there isn’t a yard can that contain him, but Memorial Park Golf Course would present a respectable challenge to his brawn. The par 70 capable of stretching 7,412 yards hosts a field of 132.
POWER RANKINGS: CADENCE BANK HOUSTON OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Davis RileyHe’s lurking. Top 25s in two of his last four starts, including a T21 at Mayakoba where his tee-to-green game was locked in. Authored a similar attack for a T29 in Houston debut in 2021.He’s lurking. Top 25s in two of his last four starts, including a T21 at Mayakoba where his tee-to-green game was locked in. Authored a similar attack for a T29 in Houston debut in 2021. 14 Sepp StrakaHe’s scuffled since losing in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms, but he’s not yet far enough removed from electric form that led to that. Also splashed at Memorial Park with a T5 in 2020.He’s scuffled since losing in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms, but he’s not yet far enough removed from electric form that led to that. Also splashed at Memorial Park with a T5 in 2020. 13 Sahith TheegalaHe has the kind of balanced skill set that Memorial Park rewards, but he also owns a special gear that has propelled to success across a variety of courses. Two top 10s in last four starts.He has the kind of balanced skill set that Memorial Park rewards, but he also owns a special gear that has propelled to success across a variety of courses. Two top 10s in last four starts. 12 Matthew NeSmithHe took it easy on everyone else and disappeared for three weeks. Prior to it, he finished T9 (Sanderson Farms), T2 (Shriners) and T9 (ZOZO). It’s early and relative, but he’s fourth in GIR.He took it easy on everyone else and disappeared for three weeks. Prior to it, he finished T9 (Sanderson Farms), T2 (Shriners) and T9 (ZOZO). It’s early and relative, but he’s fourth in GIR. 11 Tony FinauOpened his season with a rare MC at Mayakoba, albeit on the number. Memorial Park grants him a stage to let him shine. He debuted with a T24 in 2020 and has four sub-70s in six rounds.Opened his season with a rare MC at Mayakoba, albeit on the number. Memorial Park grants him a stage to let him shine. He debuted with a T24 in 2020 and has four sub-70s in six rounds. 10 Jason DayThe 34-year-old Aussie started turning back his clock before most of the U.S. did the same for the end of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday. He’s gone T8-T11-T21 since Shriners. T7 here in 2020.The 34-year-old Aussie started turning back his clock before most of the U.S. did the same for the end of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday. He’s gone T8-T11-T21 since Shriners. T7 here in 2020. 9 Mackenzie Hughes
He’s one of this season’s seven winners (Sanderson Farms), and he recorded a top 25 in his other two starts. Spun a field-low-tying 63 en route to a T7 at Memorial Park in 2020.
He’s one of this season’s seven winners (Sanderson Farms), and he recorded a top 25 in his other two starts. Spun a field-low-tying 63 en route to a T7 at Memorial Park in 2020.
8 Taylor MontgomeryMaking it look way too easy. The rookie has opened his membership with a 3rd-T9-T15-T13-T10 flourish, and his combination of power and putting is perfect for Memorial Park.Making it look way too easy. The rookie has opened his membership with a 3rd-T9-T15-T13-T10 flourish, and his combination of power and putting is perfect for Memorial Park. 7 Denny McCarthyThe perennial stud of the fall is in form. Opted out of Mayakoba after a T6 in Bermuda, so he’s rested and recharged for Memorial Park where he closed a T11 last year with a field-low 64.The perennial stud of the fall is in form. Opted out of Mayakoba after a T6 in Bermuda, so he’s rested and recharged for Memorial Park where he closed a T11 last year with a field-low 64. 6 Maverick McNealyConsistently strong putting is his calling card and it’s generated four straight top 20s since the Shriners. He’s also 2-for-2 at Memorial Park with a T20 in 2020 and a T19 last year.Consistently strong putting is his calling card and it’s generated four straight top 20s since the Shriners. He’s also 2-for-2 at Memorial Park with a T20 in 2020 and a T19 last year. 5 Joel DahmenHe didn’t conclude last season like he wanted, but he’s purring early now. Since Sanderson Farms, he’s 4-for-4 with a T3 (Mayakoba) among three top 20s. Rose for a T5 here last year.He didn’t conclude last season like he wanted, but he’s purring early now. Since Sanderson Farms, he’s 4-for-4 with a T3 (Mayakoba) among three top 20s. Rose for a T5 here last year. 4 Aaron WiseContinues to file strong performances. A T15 at Mayakoba was his second consecutive and seventh top 15 of the last six months. In two trips to Memorial Park, he’s placed T11 and T26.Continues to file strong performances. A T15 at Mayakoba was his second consecutive and seventh top 15 of the last six months. In two trips to Memorial Park, he’s placed T11 and T26. 3 Russell HenleyPrior to Sunday’s runaway title at Mayakoba, he hadn’t prevailed since winning in Houston in 2017. Since the event moved to Memorial Park, the streaky talent is 2-for-2 with a T7 last year.Prior to Sunday’s runaway title at Mayakoba, he hadn’t prevailed since winning in Houston in 2017. Since the event moved to Memorial Park, the streaky talent is 2-for-2 with a T7 last year. 2 Sam BurnsIf T7 isn’t his lucky alphanumeric, then it should be. That was his finish in each of the first two editions at Memorial Park and his last result at Congaree. (Oh, and LSU just beat Bama.)If T7 isn’t his lucky alphanumeric, then it should be. That was his finish in each of the first two editions at Memorial Park and his last result at Congaree. (Oh, and LSU just beat Bama.) 1 Scottie SchefflerAs if he needed to validate this position, he went ahead and walked off a T3 at Mayakoba with a 62. T2 at Memorial Park last year with a course-record 62 in the second round.As if he needed to validate this position, he went ahead and walked off a T3 at Mayakoba with a 62. T2 at Memorial Park last year with a course-record 62 in the second round.
Hideki Matsuyama, Will Gordon, Luke List and David Lingmerth will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
In its first two years after returning as the host of the annual stop in Houston – it served as the site for 14 editions in the middle of the 20th century and not long after the tournament was launched in 1946 – Memorial Park has been the most challenging track of the fall. Last year’s field average of 70.799 reflected a slight ease, but it still slotted it a hair harder than Colonial Country Club among all par 70s in 2021-22, and recall that winds were gusting to 30 mph and stronger on the weekend in north Texas later in the season.
Memorial Park is unusual as a par 70 in that its routing includes five par 3s and three par 5s. While most tracks new to most golfers present a reasonable test merely in the context of unfamiliarity, Memorial Park hasn’t conceded much despite budding relationships. Consider that all three of the par 5s ranked inside the top-40 hardest of 163 par 5s played all of last season. As a set, they slotted second-hardest, and that was after they tied for most challenging in the super season of 2020-21. So, having muscle to move it off the tee has merit, but actually capitalizing on the par 5s isn’t as much of an objective as it is not being beat up by them.
Overall, Memorial Park is no joke, and the lushest of the bermuda rough is a fraction taller this year at 2½ inches. Bermuda greens still are ready to run up to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, and they’re poised to defend as the stingiest in yielding par breakers on average from a season ago. Although the host course ranked a firm and fair T16 in greens in regulation among all courses, no other surrendered a lower conversion percentage for birdies and better with a putter in hand.
Primary levers are pulled for course management and patience this week. Distance is a bonus, but only if harnessed. Putting plays up more than usual.
After a couple of days with seasonable conditions, jackets and umbrellas will be commonplace by Saturday. Daytime temperatures could cool as much as 20 degrees with highs in the low 60s, if that, and the wind will freshen as rain is a coin flip. Things should calm a bit for the finale.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous perspectives. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Draws & Fades
WEDNESDAY: Pick ‘Em Preview
SUNDAY: Payouts and Points, Medical Extensions, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Rookie Ranking
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-