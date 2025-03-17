WiretoWire: Rory McIlroy outlasts J.J. Spaun in ultimate David-vs.-Goliath battle

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, a PGA TOUR heavyweight and owner of 28 PGA TOUR titles, outlasted world No. 57 J.J. Spaun, a former collegiate walk-on who owns one PGA TOUR win in his previous 227 starts, in the ultimate David-vs.-Goliath matchup for one of the TOUR’s most coveted prizes: THE PLAYERS Championship trophy. Both players finished in regulation at 12-under 276, two clear of the three-way tie of Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover. After an overnight wait, McIlroy birdied the first playoff hole, the par-5 16th, to take a one-stroke lead over Spaun, who was then derailed by a water ball en route to a triple-bogey 6 on the famous par-3 17th. McIlroy finished with a bogey on 18 to defeat Spaun and capture his second PLAYERS title – and second win before April – marking his most successful start to a season to date. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler ultimately fell short in his bid for a three-peat, continuing an unremarkable start to his 2025 campaign despite feeling “very close” in his recovery from a hand injury he faced in late December.