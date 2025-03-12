Alejandro Tosti jumps in water after practice-round ace on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship

Tosti holed a 52-degree wedge from 133 yards in the Wednesday twilight, making his final preparations for his first PLAYERS start – the ball landed 15 past the hole and spun back into the cup – and he met the moment with childlike glee. Several amateurs who play TPC Sawgrass throughout the year claim that they’d jump in the water upon making an ace at the island green, one of golf’s most iconic visuals. Tosti claimed earlier in the day, while playing the par-3 eighth hole, that he would jump in the water if he aced No. 17. The University of Florida alum was a man of his word. He considered a full dive before gracefully plunging into the water (after a playful push from his caddie). The crowd roared as he resurfaced and raised his arms; his caddie helped him exit the pond and they shared a hug on the grassy surface.