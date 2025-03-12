Morgan Stanley's Eagles for Impact combines incredible shots, positive change at THE PLAYERS
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
THE PLAYERS Championship showcases the best players in the world competing on a course that was built to showcase their skills in a unique and challenging way. Pete Dye created THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass with several risk-reward holes, adding to the challenge with intimidating visuals and sharp edges that provide a stark contrast between safety and danger.
Holes like the famous par-5 16th, the start of TPC Sawgrass’ trademark trio of closing holes, and the drivable par-4 12th offer plenty of opportunities for eagles, but only for players who can avoid the many obstacles Dye placed in their way. To add to the excitement around such holes, and to allow players’ incredible shots to also have a positive impact outside of their scorecard, Morgan Stanley’s Eagles for Impact program is returning to THE PLAYERS for a ninth year.
Through the program, Morgan Stanley donates $5,000 for every eagle or double eagle made at THE PLAYERS Championship. Eagles for Impact has donated nearly $2 million to charities nationwide, including the youth development organization First Tee. These efforts demonstrate Morgan Stanley’s deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of athletes and leaders, as well as its belief in the positive impact sports have on young people.
“One of my favorite elements of being an ambassador for Morgan Stanley is our shared commitment to opening doors and providing education opportunities for kids,” said brand ambassador and 11-time PGA TOUR champion Justin Rose. “As a player, great golf shots are even more rewarding when they are in support of driving positive change in the game and our community.”
Morgan Stanley’s ongoing partnership with THE PLAYERS Championship has been a cornerstone of the company’s community engagement efforts, reflecting the firm’s core values of integrity, teamwork, and giving back.
In 2024 alone, Eagles for Impact provided critical funding and resources to help First Tee train 107 coaches from 69 chapters across the country. These leaders then delivered over 32,000 program hours mentoring more than 35,000 participants, helping young people develop their golfing abilities while building life skills such as inner strength, self-confidence and resilience.
In addition to the PGA TOUR players, fans can get into the action, as well. This year, eagles made in the Morgan Stanley Fan Experience Tent will also count toward an additional donation. Located near the 18th fairway, the Morgan Stanley Fan Experience Tent will give fans the exciting opportunity to sink eagle putts on replicas of the ninth and 16th holes, win exclusive prizes, capture unforgettable moments and more.