Morgan Stanley's Eagles for Impact combines incredible shots, positive change at THE PLAYERS

Holes like the famous par-5 16th, the start of TPC Sawgrass’ trademark trio of closing holes, and the drivable par-4 12th offer plenty of opportunities for eagles, but only for players who can avoid the many obstacles Dye placed in their way. To add to the excitement around such holes, and to allow players’ incredible shots to also have a positive impact outside of their scorecard, Morgan Stanley’s Eagles for Impact program is returning to THE PLAYERS for a ninth year.