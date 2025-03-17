Rory McIlroy turns frustration into triumph to conquer THE PLAYERS Championship

The absence of their peers gave McIlroy the freedom to get creative in his pre-round preparations. He turned his back to the driving range as he lofted short-iron shots down the tee line and toward TPC Sawgrass’ third green. If this were any other day, he would have been endangering his fellow TOUR players with the golf balls he sent into flight. But because of Monday’s unique setting, McIlroy could get a preview of the 17th hole, hitting short irons in the same wind direction that he’d face on the actual hole.