Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass: Grant Horvat wins playoff over Chris Solomon, George Bryan IV

The trio of playoff participants each made par at the island-green 17th in regulation play. Others weren’t as fortunate. Barstool Sports’ Trent Ryan – who won a qualifier of Barstool Sports content creators to earn Barstool’s spot in the Creator Classic – made an octuple-bogey 11, en route to a 29-over 61 across eight holes. Despite the struggles at the island green, Ryan soaked in the moment, hugging his caddie and bowing to the patrons after hitting the green on his fifth try. Ryan’s showing also included a quintuple-bogey 10 at the par-5 16th hole.