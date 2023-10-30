WiretoWire: The TOUR takes on Tiger
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
FEDEXCUP FALL WINDING DOWN
Follow the storylines as the World Wide Technology Championship this week marks the fourth event of the FedExCup Fall with just three remaining in the 2022-23 season. The TOUR heads to Bermuda next week and closes out the year with The RSM Classic one week later.
THE TOUR TAKES ON TIGER
The World Wide Technology Championship returns to Mexico – but with something completely new in store. For the first time on TOUR, a tournament will be played at a Tiger Woods-designed layout, El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante. Opening in 2014, it was the first course completed by Woods’ TGR design firm. The drama of the FedExCup Fall continues, as some of the TOUR’s current best will get to take on an untested challenge, designed by arguably the TOUR’s all-time best. The winning score has traditionally been low at this event, but swirling winds and heightened stakes have disruptive potential.
Ludvig Åberg, currently No. 99 on the Points List and 59 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is set to tee it up on TOUR as he looks to solidify his spot inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall. Maverick McNealy returns to action on the PGA TOUR for the first time since shoulder surgery in June. Sahith Theegala, who was the 12th first-time winner of the season, along with Akshay Bhatia, are both set to tee it up. Cam Young returns after a 10-week break. PGA Section champion Michael Block, who was the Cinderella story of the PGA Championship, will tee it up for the sixth time on TOUR this season.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
All-time best dunks on the PGA TOUR
MIC CHECK
“It's one of those things that kind of comes with continuing to do what I'm doing now. Obviously, that would be a huge honor, and it's something that I would like to win.” – Eric Cole on his motivation to win PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 – See who made it through all 13 sites from First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
54 – The top 54 on the Charles Schwab Cup Points will head to the second Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event at the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 3-5).