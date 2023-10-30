WiretoWire: The TOUR takes on Tiger

Ludvig Åberg, currently No. 99 on the Points List and 59 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is set to tee it up on TOUR as he looks to solidify his spot inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall. Maverick McNealy returns to action on the PGA TOUR for the first time since shoulder surgery in June. Sahith Theegala, who was the 12th first-time winner of the season, along with Akshay Bhatia, are both set to tee it up. Cam Young returns after a 10-week break. PGA Section champion Michael Block, who was the Cinderella story of the PGA Championship, will tee it up for the sixth time on TOUR this season.