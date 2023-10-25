The Five: Biggest stories of the FedExCup Fall

Meanwhile, Højgaard’s status remains a bit more unclear. Currently playing on TOUR through Special Temporary Membership, Højgaard’s 466 FedExCup fall points project him 108th in the standings. He needs to finish inside the top 125 to earn his card. Only five players who were in the top 125 at the beginning of the fall have dropped out through four events. That bodes well that Hojgaard’s current total will be enough for him to earn his card. He made marginal gains in the standings at the Shriners Children’s Open and the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, making the cut but finishing outside the top 30 both times.