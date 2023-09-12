Scores and results: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Q-School is back in session, and with higher stakes.
For the first time in a decade, PGA TOUR cards will be available at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which will be held Dec. 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The top five and ties will earn an immediate promotion to golf’s highest level.
Q-School is a place where dreams -- and nightmares -- are realized. It’s where a single shot can alter a player’s entire life. But Q-School also represents golf distilled to its purest form. Shoot the scores and reap the rewards.
The journey for those five PGA TOUR cards begins now. This page will be your one-stop shop to follow the quest for the cards.
PRE-QUALIFYING
Sept. 13-15: Ironwood Country Club (South), Palm Desert, CA
Sept. 13-15: Bull Valley Golf Club, Woodstock, IL
Sept. 13-15: Sand Creek Station Golf Club, Newton, KS
Sept. 20-22: RTJ Golf Trail at Cambrian Ridge (Canyon/Loblolly), Greenville, AL
Sept. 20-22: Brunswick Country Club, Brunswick, GA
Sept. 20-22: The Club at Irish Creek, Kannapolis, NC
Sept. 20-22: Mayfield Sand Ridge Golf Club, Chardon, OH
Sept. 27-29: The Bridges Golf Club, Gunter, TX
FIRST STAGE
Oct. 10-13: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Maricopa, AZ
Oct. 10-13: ChampionsGate Golf Club (International), ChampionsGate, FL
Oct. 10-13: Wilderness Ridge Country Club, Lincoln, NE
Oct. 10-13: Muskogee Golf Club, Muskogee, OK
Oct. 17-20: Bear Creek Golf Club, Murrieta, CA
Oct. 17-20: The Falls Club, Lake Worth, FL
Oct. 17-20: Lake Caroline Golf Club, Madison, MS
Oct. 17-20: University of New Mexico: Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM
Oct. 17-20: Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club, Rockwall, TX
Oct. 24-27: Magnolia Grove Golf Course (Crossing), Semmes, AL
Oct. 24-27: Bermuda Run Country Club - East, Bermuda Run, NC
Oct. 24-27: Abilene Country Club, Abilene, TX
Oct. 24-27: Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club, Montgomery, TX
SECOND STAGE
Nov. 14-17: RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks (Highlands/Marshwood), Dothan, AL
Nov. 14-17: Tesoro Club (Palmer), Port St. Lucie, FL
Nov. 14-17: The Landings Club (Deer Creek), Savannah, GA
Nov. 28-Dec 1: Valencia Country Club, Valencia, CA
Nov. 28-Dec 1: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, Valdosta, GA
FINAL STAGE
Dec. 14-17: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley Course)/Sawgrass Country Club (East/West), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL