The First Look: World Wide Technology Championship

FIELD NOTES: Ludvig Åberg is set to tee it up on TOUR as he looks to solidify his spot inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall. He lost in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship and finished tied for 13th at the Shriners Children’s Open the next week after a tidy final-round 62. Åberg, who is 99th in the FedExCup, also continues to hunt the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s currently No. 58 and will earn a Masters invitation if he is in the top 50 at year's end… Maverick McNealy returns to action on the PGA TOUR for the first time since the RBC Canadian Open. McNealy has three top-10 finishes this season and had shoulder surgery in June after tearing his left anterior sterno-clavicular in February. McNealy finished tied for 10th in last year's World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba. With the PGA TOUR returning to a calendar-year schedule, this fall's events represent the end of a season that began last fall… After breaking through for his first PGA TOUR win at the opening event of the FedExCup Fall, the Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala notched a T19 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Theegala, who was the 12th first-time winner of the season, has eight top-10 finishes this season and is back in action… Cameron Young returns after a 10-week break. Young last teed it up at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 15th… Four golfers are in the field for finishing in the top 10 in their previous TOUR starts: Robby Shelton, Kensei Hirata, and Ryo Ishikawa all finished in the top 10 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP while Isaiah Salinda finished tied for seventh at the Shriners Children's Open after Monday qualifying … Michael Block, who was the Cinderella story of the PGA Championship after his final-round ace and nifty up-and-down to secure a spot in the 2024 PGA, will tee it up for the sixth time on TOUR this season. His T15 at the PGA was the highest by a club professional since 1986. He got a spot in the World Wide Technology Championship by winning the Southern California PGA's Match Play Championship.