Beau Hossler, proven players on Paspalum grass lead First Round Leader options

Hossler has been one of the hottest players during this fall stretch on TOUR. He has yet to miss a cut and continues to finish progressively better each week. He finished T30 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, T28 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and has recorded two straight top 10s since then, finishing runner-up at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP most recently. He's shown the ability to go low early too, firing a 62 to kick things off three weeks ago at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. Over the last 24 rounds, he ranks 23rd in this field for SG: Off the Tee, 15th on the par 4s, 16th in Birdies or Better Gained and 11th on TOUR in 3-Putt Avoidance. It was earlier this year, back in April, when Hossler finished 10th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, closing with a round of 66. The stats are a green light for me as are the correlated courses and we know he's in form. He is one of the shorter priced players in this market as well as the outright winner board, with good reason.