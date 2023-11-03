How to watch World Wide Technology Championship, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times

Cameron Percy leads by two after a bogey-free 62 on Thursday at the World Wide Technology Championship. The first round was suspended due to darkness at 5:48 p.m with 10 players remaining on the course and will resume Friday at 7:30 a.m. The second round will begin as scheduled at 6:25 a.m. The drama of the FedExCup Fall will continue this week. Here is everything you need to know to follow the action.