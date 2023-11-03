How to watch World Wide Technology Championship, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Mexico for the third time this season for the World Wide Technology Championship. The action starts Thursday at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante, which marks the first time the PGA TOUR will host an event at a Tiger Woods-designed layout.
Cameron Percy leads by two after a bogey-free 62 on Thursday at the World Wide Technology Championship. The first round was suspended due to darkness at 5:48 p.m with 10 players remaining on the course and will resume Friday at 7:30 a.m. The second round will begin as scheduled at 6:25 a.m. The drama of the FedExCup Fall will continue this week. Here is everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Friday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)
PGA TOUR Radio: Friday-Saturday, 2-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)