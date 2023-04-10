WiretoWire: Jon Rahm grabs green jacket
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
As he fielded questions from the media after winning the Masters Tournament on Sunday evening, proudly wearing his recently acquired green jacket, Jon Rahm was asked what it meant to become the first European to win both the Masters and U.S. Open. He paused. History means a great deal to Rahm. He said he never thought he’d cry after winning a golf tournament, but he came close Sunday evening. Rahm carded 12 under at Augusta National to win his first Masters title, four strokes clear of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. Rahm, who returns to world No. 1 with his victory, trailed Koepka by two strokes into the final round but rose atop the leaderboard with a final-round, 3-under 69 amidst the loblolly pines. This week’s Masters saw a bit of everything – a lengthened par-5 13th hole, amateur Sam Bennett playing in the final group of Round 3, storms that brought down trees Friday and halted play mid-afternoon Saturday, and so on. When the dust settled, it was the Spaniard who came away with his first green jacket and second major title. His win also came on the birthday of the late, great Spanish pro Seve Ballesteros, whose 1980 Masters win was the first by a European player. “A lot of pride,” Rahm said. “I am really proud of myself and what I did. This one was for Seve. He was up there helping, and help he did.” Rahm accrues 600 FedExCup points, maintains his No. 1 position on the season-long standings, and ensures a lifetime invite to the Masters Champions Dinner.
Tiger Woods matched Masters history this week with his 23rd consecutive made cut at Augusta National, matching Fred Couples and Gary Player for most all-time. It was a testament to his innate skill and willpower in the face of various injuries through the years, notably leg injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash and subsequent ailments. But after torrential rains hit Augusta National in Saturday’s third round, Woods couldn’t quite complete 72 holes. He withdrew Sunday morning prior to the resumption of play, having completed seven holes in Round 3 on Saturday, citing the reaggravation of his plantar fasciitis. He stood 9 over for the tournament at the time, 54th of 54 players to make the cut. Woods has made clear that his injuries will keep him from ever returning to a full schedule, but he hopes to continue playing the majors and a selection other events. His made cut at Augusta shows that when his body allows, he can still certainly compete.
HEADING UP TO HILTON HEAD
The TOUR returns to Hilton Head, South Carolina where Pete Dye’s Harbour Town Golf Links hosts its first tournament of the designated-event era. The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings are all in the field headlined by Masters champion Jon Rahm. Jordan Spieth returns to defend his title from a year ago. Patrick Cantlay, who Spieth defeated in a playoff to win in 2022, will be back as well as Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who both will be looking to right the ship after missing the Masters cut. Nine of the world’s top 10 will be in action in South Carolina. Min Woo Lee, ranked No. 48 in the world, is playing as he looks to earn Special Temporary Membership. Other big names in the field include five-time winner Davis Love III, three-time champion Stewart Cink, Jim Furyk, Akshay Bhatia, Luke Donald, and Ernie Els who is making his first non-major TOUR start since the 2020 RBC Heritage. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
Jon Rahm’s most inspirational fan moments
MIC CHECK
“It’s not like, ‘Ha, ha, ha, I can screw around and play 36 holes for fun.’ I’m going to try and compete. I can't compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that's really why I come. That's what I like to do, is make the cut here at an older age.” - Fred Couples after becoming the oldest player to make the cut in Masters history at age 63
"I remembered Seve's quote, when he four-putted at the Masters. I just kept thinking to myself, 'Well, I miss, I miss, I miss, I make.' Move on to the next." - Jon Rahm after four-putting the first hole of the 2023 Masters
BY THE NUMBERS
63 - Fred Couples made the cut with a 1-over 145, two-round total at Augusta National, becoming the oldest player to make the Masters cut at 63 years, 6 months, 5 days. He surpassed fellow PGA TOUR Champions pro Bernhard Langer for this Masters longevity mark. Couples concluded the week T50 at 9 over.
23 -Tiger Woods made his 23rd consecutive Masters cut this week, tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for most all-time. Woods has never missed the Masters cut as a professional; the streak began with his 1997 victory.
16 - Sam Bennett finished the Masters in a tie for 16th, becoming the first amateur to finish top-20 at the Masters since Ryan Moore in 2005. The fifth-year Texas A&M senior also played in the final group of Round 3 alongside Brooks Koepka and eventual champion Jon Rahm. Bennett won last year’s U.S. Amateur to earn his Masters invitation.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Name
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|2,631
|2,031
|Max Homa
|1,801
|1,787
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,844
|1,770
|Keegan Bradley
|1,153
|1,111
|Kurt Kitayama
|1,040
|1,040
|Rory McIlroy
|1,010
|1,010
|Chris Kirk
|1,024
|982
|Seamus Power
|972
|961
|Sam Burns
|984
|953
|Tony Finau
|976
|939
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.