WiretoWire: Jon Rahm grabs green jacket

As he fielded questions from the media after winning the Masters Tournament on Sunday evening, proudly wearing his recently acquired green jacket, Jon Rahm was asked what it meant to become the first European to win both the Masters and U.S. Open. He paused. History means a great deal to Rahm. He said he never thought he’d cry after winning a golf tournament, but he came close Sunday evening. Rahm carded 12 under at Augusta National to win his first Masters title, four strokes clear of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. Rahm, who returns to world No. 1 with his victory, trailed Koepka by two strokes into the final round but rose atop the leaderboard with a final-round, 3-under 69 amidst the loblolly pines. This week’s Masters saw a bit of everything – a lengthened par-5 13th hole, amateur Sam Bennett playing in the final group of Round 3 , storms that brought down trees Friday and halted play mid-afternoon Saturday, and so on. When the dust settled, it was the Spaniard who came away with his first green jacket and second major title. His win also came on the birthday of the late, great Spanish pro Seve Ballesteros, whose 1980 Masters win was the first by a European player. “A lot of pride,” Rahm said. “I am really proud of myself and what I did. This one was for Seve. He was up there helping, and help he did.” Rahm accrues 600 FedExCup points, maintains his No. 1 position on the season-long standings, and ensures a lifetime invite to the Masters Champions Dinner.