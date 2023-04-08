Weather suspension may benefit Jon Rahm in Augusta

Bennett was anywhere from +300000 to +500000 to win this tournament before it started, and he is now priced in the same neighborhood as Jason Day, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, and Matt Fitzpatrick all were pre-tournament. In his defense, he is from Texas and plays his college golf in Texas, so it is likely that Bennett has plenty of experience playing in windy conditions. But he doesn't have much experience playing in major championships, nor has any amateur ever won the Masters. The last time we had a winner playing in their very first Masters was 44 years ago. There is a good chance that Bennett will be the only amateur in the field to make the cut, and will thus go on to win the Silver Cup as Low Amateur. But I'm not ready to risk anything on him donning a green jacket.