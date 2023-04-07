Woods will be on Masters cut line when play resumes Saturday

The 15-time major champion is immediately dismayed upon hitting his second shot, as it sails to the right and misses the green, leaving a slippery chip to a back-middle hole location. His chip is well-judged but races some 8 feet past the hole. Just before the horn blows due to dangerous weather, he drains the par, center-cut. The patrons roar, and Woods provides a hearty wave. Play is halted shortly thereafter and is eventually suspended for the evening.