Woods will be on Masters cut line when play resumes Saturday
8 Min Read
Tracking Woods hole-by-hole in his 25th competitive appearance at Augusta National
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods is riding the cut line into Saturday at the Masters, as he eyes a piece of history at Augusta National.
Woods stood 2 over for the tournament, having completed 11 holes in Round 2, as play was suspended for the evening. Play was first suspended at 4:21 p.m. ET and then called for the day at 5:45 p.m.
Woods, 47, has made the cut in 22 consecutive Masters starts, dating back to his victory in 1997. Fred Couples and Gary Player share the record with 23 consecutive made cuts at Augusta National.
Woods opened the Masters in 2-over 74, and he played his first 11 holes Friday in even-par. He drained a 7-foot par putt on No. 11 just before the horn blew Friday afternoon. There was also a 21-minute delay earlier in the afternoon, with Woods on the eighth green.
Last year, Woods made the cut at the Masters in his competitive return from severe injuries to both legs suffered in a 2021 single-car accident. He finished solo 47th that week. After appearances at last year's PGA Championship (made cut, WD after 54 holes) and The Open Championship (MC), he finished T45 at The Genesis Invitational in February.
After his round Thursday, Woods described the pain as "constant" and his right leg as "sore." He battled through it, though, and continued to do so Friday.
Keep it here for a hole-by-hole look at how Woods fares Saturday morning as he aims to make the cut for a 23rd consecutive appearance at Augusta National.
Hole 11 (par 4, 520 yards)
Woods pulls driver on the lengthy par 4 and stripes it down the center of the fairway, still leaving a lengthy approach into one of the venue's most demanding holes, which yielded just four birdies in Thursday's opening round.
The 15-time major champion is immediately dismayed upon hitting his second shot, as it sails to the right and misses the green, leaving a slippery chip to a back-middle hole location. His chip is well-judged but races some 8 feet past the hole. Just before the horn blows due to dangerous weather, he drains the par, center-cut. The patrons roar, and Woods provides a hearty wave. Play is halted shortly thereafter and is eventually suspended for the evening.
Even-par Friday thru 11 | 2-over total | 5/9 fairways hit Friday | 5/11 greens in regulation
Hole 10 (par 4, 495 yards)
Woods comfortably shapes his tee shot on the sharp dogleg par 4, bending it toward the left side of the fairway, where it settles. His mid-iron second shot catches the right side of the green and funnels slightly closer to the hole, leaving a mid-range birdie putt.
His 34-footer tracks toward the hole but runs out of speed, hanging up a foot short of the hole. He taps in for a conventional par to remain on the cut line. The Georgia winds are now demonstrating noticeable gusts against the loblolly pines; the rain is appearing as well.
Even-par Friday thru 10 | 2-over total | 4/8 fairways hit Friday | 5/10 greens in regulation
Hole 9 (par 4, 460 yards)
Woods takes driver and splits the center of the fairway without a doubt, carrying the momentum from his birdie at the previous hole. Playing a short iron up the hill for his approach, the ball lands some 15 feet right of the hole but catches a ridge and funnels back, ultimately tricking just off the front of the green.
Displaying his years of knowledge around Augusta National, Woods plays a crafty pitch that lands soft, releases and checks, settling within inches of the cup. He taps in for par to preserve an even-par 36 on the front nine. He's T50, exactly on the cut line as he turns to the second nine.
Even-par Friday thru 9 | 2-over total | 3/7 fairways hit Friday | 4/9 greens in regulation
Hole 8 (par 5, 570 yards)
Coming off his first bogey of the day, Woods selects driver and motions quickly to the right after a one-handed finish to his swing. No harm, though, as the ball safely settles in the right side of the fairway.
For his second shot, Woods takes a fairway metal and plays a hard cut that chases up the fairway near the front of the green. It's a straightforward chip shot for his third, and he takes advantage with a deft pitch to within a couple feet.
From there, it's a lull as play is halted due to dangerous weather in the area. Woods perhaps takes the moment to ponder his position; he stands T52 at the time of delay, one back of the top-50 and ties that will advance to the third round.
Play resumes at 3:28 p.m. local time, and Woods doesn't miss a beat, tapping in for his first birdie of the day. He moves back onto the projected cut line, aiming to match the history of Fred Couples and Gary Player.
Even-par Friday thru 8 | 2-over total | 2/6 fairways hit Friday | 4/8 greens in regulation
Hole 7 (par 4, 450 yards)
Woods takes driver off the tee and plays a cut; the ball lands in the fairway but bounds into the right rough, leaving a blocked-out second shot with a tree directly in his line, just a few yards ahead of his ball.
Woods elects for a conservative play on his second shot, punching out to the left side of the fairway, leaving a lengthy pitch to a back-right hole location.
His third shot lands hole-high but has too much juice and doesn't check up; the ball releases over the green into the back fairway. His fourth shot nestles to near tap-in range, and he cleans up the bogey.
1-over Friday thru 7 | 3-over total | 1/5 fairways hit Friday | 3/7 greens in regulation
Hole 6 (par 3, 180 yards)
Woods pulls mid-iron and stares it down all the way; the ball lands just a couple feet from the flagstick and releases to leave a short-range birdie putt from 8 feet or so. A chance for his first circle of the day.
Woods faces a downhill slider and can't quite get it to drop; the ball cuts across just before reaching the hole and misses on the right side. He taps in for a par, his sixth straight to begin the round, but one that perhaps leaves a bit to be desired.
Even-par Friday thru 6 | 2-over total | 1/4 fairways hit Friday | 3/6 greens in regulation
Hole 5 (par 4, 495 yards)
Woods pulls driver and gestures right immediately; the ball misses the fairway to the right and bounds into the pine straw. He's fortunate to stay just outside a line of shrubs, maintaining his chances to reach the green in two.
Woods takes advantage of his good fortune with a crafty fade that runs up onto the front-right portion of the green, leaving a lengthy birdie putt up to a higher tier, but a birdie putt nonetheless. It's a putt that's nearly impossible to stop close to the hole, and the putt trickles some 6 feet by, but he doesn't miss a beat. He drains the par for his fifth consecutive par, remaining on the projected cut line.
Even-par Friday thru 5 | 2-over total | 1/4 fairways hit Friday | 2/5 greens in regulation
Hole 4 (par 3, 240 yards)
Woods pulls long iron on the lengthy par 3 and flushes it, perhaps a bit too well as the ball sails right over the flag and into the back fringe. It's a delicate proposition, and the Augusta veteran pulls putter, the ball flirting with the hole but missing on the left and running some 7 feet by.
Facing a slightly breaking uphiller for par, he drains it right in the heart. Fourth consecutive par to begin the second round at Augusta National.
Even-par Friday thru 4 | 2-over total | 1/3 fairways hit Friday | 1/4 greens in regulation
Hole 3 (par 4, 350 yards)
Woods pulls iron off the tee on the short par 4, ever the tactician, leaving a wedge approach to the ever-fickle green.
His second shot lands near the flagstick but spins back to the front portion of the green, settling on the fringe, 25 feet or so from the hole -- perhaps catching a break in not rolling down into the fairway well below.
Woods' uphill birdie try swings just short and left of the hole, and he settles for his third consecutive par to begin the second round. He stands T50, squarely on the projected cut line.
Even-par Friday thru 3 | 2-over total | 1/3 fairways hit Friday | 1/3 greens in regulation
Hole 2 (par 5, 575 yards)
Woods selects fairway metal off the tee and tugs it slightly left; the ball bounds into the pine straw, requiring a layup on the reachable par 5. He plays his second shot safely down the fairway, leaving a flip wedge into the green.
Woods lands his third shot on the back fringe, and it comes tantalizingly close to catching the slope and spinning back toward the hole, but it narrowly hangs up in the fringe, leaving a downhill, bending 30-foot birdie try. He has the right line but just not enough speed; the ball hangs up 3 feet short of the flag. No trouble, as he drains the delicate par putt to stay squarely on the projected cut line.
Even-par Friday thru 2 | 2-over total | 0/2 fairways hit Friday | 1/2 greens in regulation
Hole 1 (par 4, 445 yards)
Woods pulls driver off the tee and produces clean contact, the ball finding light rough just off the left side of the fairway.
The 82-time TOUR winner plays his second shot safely to the center of the green; the hole is utilizing a back hole location for the second round.
As the wind begins to swirl, Woods deftly lags his birdie try up the slope, leading to a routine par to begin the day.
Even-par Friday thru 1 | 2-over total | 0/1 fairways hit Friday | 1/1 greens in regulation