The Masters Tournament prize money breakdown
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Winning the Masters Tournament is the achievement of a lifetime. Donning the legendary green jacket is the reward that every professional golfer dreams of, but to the emerald-clad winner also goes the spoils. This year, the purse at the Masters is the highest in the event's history with $18 million to be devied out following the conclusion of Sunday's final round. Augusta National Golf Club announced on Saturday the details of the prize money, which is a $3 million increase from the $15 million handed out in the 2022 edition of the Masters Tournament.
Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Masters Tournament below.
|1st
|$3,240,000
|26th
|$144,000
|2nd
|$1,944,000
|27th
|$138,600
|3rd
|$1,224,000
|28th
|$133,200
|4th
|$864,000
|29th
|$127,800
|5th
|$720,000
|30th
|$122,400
|6th
|$648,000
|31st
|$117,000
|7th
|$603,000
|32nd
|$111,600
|8th
|$558,000
|33rd
|$106,200
|9th
|$522,000
|34th
|$101,700
|10th
|$486,000
|35th
|$97,200
|11th
|$450,000
|36th
|$92,700
|12th
|$414,000
|37th
|$88,200
|13th
|$378,000
|38th
|$84,600
|14th
|$342,000
|39th
|$81,000
|15th
|$324,000
|40th
|$77,400
|16th
|$306,000
|41st
|$73,800
|17th
|$288,000
|42nd
|$70,200
|18th
|$270,000
|43rd
|$66,600
|19th
|$252,000
|44th
|$63,000
|20th
|$234,000
|45th
|$59,400
|21st
|$216,000
|46th
|$55,800
|22nd
|$201,600
|47th
|$52,200
|23rd
|$187,200
|48th
|$49,320
|24th
|$172,800
|49th
|$46,800
|25th
|$158,400
|50th
|$45,360