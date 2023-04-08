PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

The Masters Tournament prize money breakdown

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Winning the Masters Tournament is the achievement of a lifetime. Donning the legendary green jacket is the reward that every professional golfer dreams of, but to the emerald-clad winner also goes the spoils. This year, the purse at the Masters is the highest in the event's history with $18 million to be devied out following the conclusion of Sunday's final round. Augusta National Golf Club announced on Saturday the details of the prize money, which is a $3 million increase from the $15 million handed out in the 2022 edition of the Masters Tournament.

    Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Masters Tournament below.


    1st$3,240,00026th$144,000
    2nd$1,944,00027th$138,600
    3rd$1,224,00028th$133,200
    4th$864,00029th$127,800
    5th$720,00030th$122,400
    6th$648,00031st$117,000
    7th$603,00032nd$111,600
    8th$558,00033rd$106,200
    9th$522,00034th$101,700
    10th$486,00035th$97,200
    11th$450,00036th$92,700
    12th$414,00037th$88,200
    13th$378,00038th$84,600
    14th$342,00039th$81,000
    15th$324,00040th$77,400
    16th$306,00041st$73,800
    17th$288,00042nd$70,200
    18th$270,00043rd$66,600
    19th$252,00044th$63,000
    20th$234,00045th$59,400
    21st$216,00046th$55,800
    22nd$201,60047th$52,200
    23rd$187,20048th$49,320
    24th$172,80049th$46,800
    25th$158,40050th$45,360