The Masters Tournament prize money breakdown

Winning the Masters Tournament is the achievement of a lifetime. Donning the legendary green jacket is the reward that every professional golfer dreams of, but to the emerald-clad winner also goes the spoils. This year, the purse at the Masters is the highest in the event's history with $18 million to be devied out following the conclusion of Sunday's final round. Augusta National Golf Club announced on Saturday the details of the prize money, which is a $3 million increase from the $15 million handed out in the 2022 edition of the Masters Tournament.