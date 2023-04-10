Sam Bennett writes a new story at the Masters Tournament

The kid from the Masters. That’s what Sam Bennett will be known as after finishing T16 at Augusta National. He started Sunday in the final group after the weather-delayed third round stretched into an extra day. He ended it by receiving a standing ovation from the patrons lining the 18th hole. He had to wipe tears from his eyes as he reflected on his father, the struggles he said he still faces and the fact that it was Easter, a holiday defined by hope.