WiretoWire: Rose takes AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Justin Rose makes par putt to win AT&T Pebble Beach
Justin Rose hadn’t won on the PGA TOUR in four-plus years, but a majestic Monday morning at Pebble Beach was worth the wait. Rose led by two on No. 10 fairway as the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was halted Sunday due to darkness, after a lengthy weather delay Saturday afternoon, and he pulled away from the field with birdies on 11, 13 and 14 Monday morning. Rose, 42, finished X under for an X-stroke win over X, becoming the first Englishman to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’s his 11th TOUR title and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open a few hours down the California coastline. Rose earns 500 FedExCup points, moving to No. 10 on the season-long standings, as the former world No. 1 and 2018 FedExCup champion aims to reclaim a spot among the game’s elite ranks. "It's amazing how time does fly," Rose said. "This is just a moment to say thanks to the people that believe in me probably more than I do."
A huge week is in store at the WM Phoenix Open, as a loaded field will play the TOUR’s most highly-attended event. And there’s a football game in town, as well. Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his title from last season – a win that started his Player of the Year campaign. Rory McIlroy is making his first PGA TOUR start since winning THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October. McIlroy has played five times on the DP World Tour since that win, most recently winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Eight of the world’s top-10 golfers are in the field including McIlroy, No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Jon Rahm, an Arizona State alum. Rahm has won four of his last six official starts across the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, including twice already on TOUR this season. He currently leads the FedExCup standings. Patrick Cantlay returns after a playoff loss to Scheffler last season. TPC Scottsdale, the Jay Morrish/Tom Weiskopf design has hosted the WM Phoenix Open every year since 1987. This will mark the first event, however, since Weiskopf’s passing last August. This is the first full-field designated event of 2023. A field of 136 (up from the usual 132) will compete. The final three spots will be determined by the Monday qualifier. The purse is up to $20 million this year, and the winner in Phoenix will take home 500 FedExCup points.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
MIC CHECK
"Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there were only three rounds, but I think our names are going to be up there for a long time." - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after winning the pro-am with Ben Silverman at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
BY THE NUMBERS
29 - Denny McCarthy carded a front-nine 29 in the final round at Pebble Beach. It’s his seventh sub-30 nine-hole score on TOUR, the most by any player in the last five seasons.
2 - Pierceson Coody collected his second win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a playoff victory at The Panama Championship.
15 - Eric Cole finished a career-best T15 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, after proposing to his longtime girlfriend Stephanie Williams earlier in the week on No. 18 tee at Pebble. She said yes.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Name
|Points
|1
|Jon Rahm
|1,260
|2
|Max Homa
|1,243
|3
|Keegan Bradley
|963
|4
|Tom Kim
|797
|5
|Seamus Power
|788
|6
|Tony Finau
|716
|7
|Si Woo Kim
|688
|8
|Taylor Montgomery
|676
|9
|Brian Harman
|670
|10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|659
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.