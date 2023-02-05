The First Look: WM Phoenix Open

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : TPC Scottsdale, par 71, 7,261 yards. Opened in 1986, the Jay Morrish/Tom Weiskopf design has been the host club of the WM Phoenix Open every year since 1987. This will mark the first event, however, since Weiskopf’s passing last August. Of note, the Scottsdale winter was cold and rainy which has led to a slow overseed establishment, according to the GCSAA.

STORYLINES: This is the first full-field designated event of 2023… The purse is up to $20 million… One hundred and thirty-six golfers will tee it up (up from the usual 132). The final three spots will be determined by the Monday Qualifier… The area is hosting the Super Bowl hours after the final round of the of the WM Phoenix Open, the fourth time the two events have happened in town on the same weekend… Hideki Matsuyama looks to become the fourth golfer in TOUR history to win the WM Phoenix Open three times… The WM Phoenix Open was among four events that rounded out the TOUR’s slate of designated events with elevated purses this year. The RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship joined the majors and THE PLAYERS, Sentry Tournament of Champions, three player-hosted invitationals (Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented by Workday), the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and the three FedExCup Playoffs events… Sam Ryder made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th in the third round last season – the first since 2015 – and prompted one of the craziest fan celebrations of the year. It was Ryder’s first career ace on TOUR.

72-HOLE RECORD: 256, Mark Calcavecchia (2001), Phil Mickelson (2013).

18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Grant Waite (Round 4, 1996), Mark Calcavecchia (Round 2, 2001), Phil Mickelson (Round 2, 2005; Round 1, 2013).

LAST TIME: Scottie Scheffler defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his first PGA TOUR title – and what a run he’s been on since then. Scheffler, who started the weekend nine shots back of the lead but fired a third-round 62 to zip into contention, made a birdie on the third playoff hole to top Cantlay, whose 11-foot birdie try fell short. It was Scheffler’s 71st PGA TOUR start. Scheffler was even par through the first nine holes of the final round but birdied four of his final six holes to shoot a final-round 67. Cantlay shot a Sunday 67 as well but in the end it was Scheffler – who would go on to win three more times en route to winning Player of the Year honors – who came out on top. Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, and Sahith Theegala finished tied for third and one shot out of the playoff. Theegala, who had the 54-hole lead but lost a share of the lead on the penultimate hole after driving it into the water, was looking to become the first sponsor exemption to win on TOUR since Martin Laird at the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open.

HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR Live: