PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4D AGO

PGA TOUR statement on medical emergency at Pebble Beach

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR
    3:08

    Pebble Beach Golf Links


    During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur's caddie. The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation.

    At the direction of the PGA TOUR Rules Committee, the players in that group - Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler - paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly. We will provide additional details when available.