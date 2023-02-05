Keith Mitchell mic’d up in final round at Pebble Beach
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Last week, Max Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open after a mic’d-up conversation with the CBS broadcast team during the third round at Torrey Pines.
Homa hoped the concept would gain steam among fellow pros. He’s getting his wish.
Keith Mitchell utilized the technology on the par-4 third hole at Pebble Beach GL during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The final round began Sunday afternoon after the third round was completed Sunday morning, due to a lengthy weather delay Saturday.
Mitchell began the final round in solo fourth place at 10 under, two strokes back of 54-hole leader Justin Rose.
Mitchell teamed with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a fourth-place showing in the pro-am competition, finishing 22 under across three rounds at Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula CC and Pebble Beach GL. The final round at Pebble Beach features professional golfers only, due to Saturday’s delay.
Last week, Homa conversed with the broadcast team while playing the par-5 13th hole during the third round at Torrey Pines, making par on a hole that included a ruling for an embedded ball. At the time, he trailed the lead by five strokes. He remained five off the pace into the final round, then closed in 6-under 66 for a two-stroke win.
Mitchell hopes to follow a similar script in the same state, just a few hours up the Pacific Coast Highway.