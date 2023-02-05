Peter Malnati leads, but odds continue to favor Keith Mitchell at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hossler was entirely off the radar at the halfway point, listed at +20000 heading to the hardest of the three courses. He clearly found something Saturday at Spyglass Hill, though, rolling in birdies on seven of his first 14 holes to rocket up the standings in improbable fashion. Unlike Malnati, the break in action may have cooled his heater – one that had the edge taken off considerably by a double bogey on No. 6, his last completed hole of the day. Hossler’s rally was still remarkable, lopping a zero off his odds as he dropped down to +2000. But he’s still looking for his maiden TOUR win, something that is typically hard to find at this event, and unlike the top three leaders he’ll deal with some logistical hurdles by splitting his Sunday across two different golf courses. He’s still facing a four-shot deficit, plus a few closing holes at tricky Spyglass before returning to the host course where he shot an uninspiring, even-par 72 on Friday.