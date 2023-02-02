Eric Cole launches Pebble Beach debut with marriage proposal, cards 65

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – There are ways to make your debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am memorable. But you’d be hard-pressed to top the way Eric Cole went about it.

Already sporting a pretty good golf pedigree – his parents, Bobby Cole, and Laura Baugh, a former U.S Women’s Amateur champion, both played the game professionally – Eric Cole scripted a memorable chapter himself when he concluded Monday’s practice round at Pebble Beach by proposing to longtime girlfriend Stephanie Williams.

“I didn’t expect it. He totally surprised me,” said Williams. When asked how long the couple has dated she broke into a sweet laugh. “Seven-and-a-half years.”

Cole, minutes after signing for a 6-under 65 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course, smiled then nodded his head.

“It was a long time coming. But better late than never. I got the answer I wanted.”