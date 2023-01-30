WiretoWire: Homa takes Torrey Pines

The roller coaster of Max Homa’s career has reached unprecedented heights of late. Anchored by a consistent hope, the upward trend is only continuing. Homa earned his sixth PGA TOUR title in a Saturday finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, carding a final-round, 6-under 66 at Torrey Pines’ South Course for a two-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley at 13 under. Homa trailed 54-hole leader Sam Ryder by five strokes into the final round outside San Diego but played a nearly flawless round with six birdies and a bogey, highlighted by birdies on both of the back nine’s difficult par 3s, to emerge with the Farmers’ signature surfboard trophy. Homa has won in four of his last 29 starts on TOUR; he accrues 500 FedExCup points and moves to No. 2 on the season-long standings. It’s his fourth TOUR title in his home state of California; he remembers attending the Farmers as a high schooler, and this marks his first victory as a dad – son Cam Andrew was born last November and was on the scene at Torrey. Homa, who lost his TOUR card twice early in his career, is set to ascend into the world’s top 15 for the first time. Don’t expect him to stop now. “I always remind myself that, ‘You’ve seen the darkness of this game. Enjoy this. Enjoy the beauty of it.’ People chanting my name, things I could have never imagined,” Homa said in the Saturday twilight. He enjoyed it, indeed.