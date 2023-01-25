Scott Brown attempts to make two cuts in same week
Competed on Korn Ferry Tour earlier this week; gained Farmers entry as alternate
LA JOLLA, Calif. – It’s rare to make the cut in two countries in the same week.
Veteran Scott Brown has that chance.
Brown teed off Wednesday morning at the Farmers Insurance Open outside San Diego, playing in the first group off No. 1 tee at Torrey Pines’ North Course.
On the surface, it might have appeared a standard starting time. Further inspection reveals that was not the case.
Brown began the week at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, which featured a Sunday-Wednesday format. He carded rounds of 70-73 to make the cut, positioned to attempt a move up the leaderboard across the final two rounds.
Then a twist occurred. John Huh withdrew from the Farmers around 8 p.m. ET Monday; Brown was the next man up. (He holds conditional TOUR status as a past champion, winner of the 2013 Puerto Rico Open.)
Brown withdrew from Abaco, arranging travel for a Tuesday trip to San Diego, three time zones westward. He arrived in southern California around 9 p.m. Tuesday, with a quick turnaround for a 9 a.m. local tee time Wednesday at the North Course.
Brown will compete at the Farmers without having seen the course this week, but the silver lining comes with familiarity – he has made eight prior Farmers appearances, highlighted by a T9 in 2019.
And he certainly won’t suffer from any sort of competitive rust.